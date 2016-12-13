Aqib Talib is excited to 'grind on' against Patriots

Aqib Talib credits the Patriots with helping him become a better professional, but that doesn't mean the Pro Bowl cornerback isn't above a little tweaking of his former team with a huge Week 15 matchup around the corner.
"[Playing in New England] definitely helped my professionalism as far as preparation for the game, how to handle the media, my behavior on the field -- everything," he said. "I really learned how to be a professional over there. I went there a seven and came out a nine. I'm working on being a 10."
Just a guess here, but Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas probably would put Talib's professionalism somewhere at a 5.5 or 6. Suppose it's a perspective situation.
This will be the first matchup between Denver and New England since the AFC Championship Game last January. The Broncos won that game, but could see their postseason hopes crippled if they can't find a way to beat the Pats on Sunday.
The grind is real.