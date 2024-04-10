Andy Dalton: Panthers' improvements will set up Bryce Young 'to have a better year' in 2024

Dalton, a 13-year veteran, has seen his own share of adversity, from postseason struggles during his nine years in Cincinnati to bouncing around four teams the past five seasons.

The Panthers focused their offseason on buoying Young in Year 2. They hired head coach Dave Canales, who helped turn around the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in recent seasons. They spent big money on guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to secure interior protection. They also swung a sizable trade for receiver Diontae Johnson, who should provide Young with a playmaker who can get open regularly.

"This thing is going to get better, it's going to improve," Dalton said. "And I think what we have done this offseason, bringing in some guys, bringing in a couple guards on the offensive line, you know, different things, trading for Diontae Johnson, I think it's getting built the right way where, yeah, it's going to set him up to have a better year."