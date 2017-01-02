Alshon Jeffery: I guarantee Bears Super Bowl win in '17

The Chicago Bears just put the finishing touches on a stink bomb of a season in which they tied the franchise record for losses (13). Their 2017 starting quarterback probably isn't on the roster and the team hasn't qualified for the playoffs in seven years.
In other words, the Bears have a long way to go in the road back to respectability. This is a popular opinion, but not a universal one. Take it away, Alshon Jeffery.
"I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year," Jeffery said after Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, via ESPN.com. "We had a lot of injuries. I don't think a team in the league had as much injuries as us."
Professional athletes making overly ambitious predictions is nothing new. But Jeffery might have set a new bar in terms of distance from reality. Yes, the Bears were banged up this year, but it takes more than knee scopes and separated shoulders for something as organizationally calamitous as 3-13.
Then there's the issue of Jeffery's own contract situation. He's slated to be a free agent, and is coming off a down season in which he was suspended four games for a PED violation. Is Jeffery assuming he'll be part of this championship juggernaut in 2017? Will the Bears be unstoppable independent of Jeffery's involvement?
"Right now, I'm a Chicago Bear," Jeffery said. "Like I said, I'm a Chicago Bear."
Well, at least he's got one thing right.