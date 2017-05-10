'All or Nothing' tackles Jeff Fisher firing in first trailer

Published: May 10, 2017 at 05:44 AM

There was a bit of head scratching on this side of your laptop or mobile device when it was announced that the second season of the Amazon/NFL Films series All or Nothing would focus on the 2016 Los Angeles Rams.

This same Rams team already got the Hard Knocks treatment, after all, and there's a strong case to be made that a 4-12 stink bomb should be one of the eliminating factors in this type of deep-dive treatment.

That said, there remains a different type of intrigue here. In season one of All or Nothing, a production that won a Sports Emmy on Tuesday night, NFL Films studied a successful Arizona Cardinals squad that made a deep run in the NFC playoffs.

Now we'll get to see what happens to a team when it all falls apart. And sweet Moses, did the 2016 Rams fall apart. It all culminated on Dec. 12, when coach Jeff Fisher was fired following a stretch in which Los Angeles lost eight of nine games.

When this season was announced, I immediately wondered how they'd handle the Fisher firing. Fisher became a symbol for coaching mediocrity during his time with the Rams, but he's also an NFL lifer who has a lot of respect in league circles.

In a trailer released by Amazon on Wednesday, we learn that the dismissal is tackled head-on. In fact, we're in the team meeting room when Fisher makes the announcement.

"We've had some great team meetings," Fisher begins. "This is one you're probably going to remember ... because I'm no longer your head coach."

Whoa. Fast forward to the 1:18 mark for the Fisher scene, though the whole trailer is worth a look. I didn't think there was any way to make 4-12 look interesting; let's just go ahead and hand the editor of this trailer another Sports Emmy right now.

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams drops on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.

Editor's note: Here are some of the best highlights from "All or Nothing" Season 1 featuring the Arizona Cardinals:

