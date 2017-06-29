'All or Nothing' showcases Rams' up-and-down season

So consider All or Nothing something of a do-over for NFL Films producers, who get another shot to show us what kind of challenge a quarterback of Goff's experience is facing, both behind-the-scenes and on the field. Fisher didn't even dress Goff for the season opener -- a grisly 28-0 loss to the woeful 49ers that gets a beefy post-mortem in the premiere -- and Goff remains affixed to the bench in the season's early going even as it becomes apparent that Case Keenum is not the answer.