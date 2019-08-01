AFC West fantasy team previews

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill is automatically reinserted as a top-5 fantasy receiver after avoiding suspension. No receiver offers week-winning ability quite like Hill does and no duo has as much upside as Mahomes-to-Hill. In their first season together, Mahomes and Hill combined for an absurd 10.8 yards per attempt last season, the best clip in the league. The duo connected for 858 receiving yards and 9 scores when Hill was aligned out of the slot last year, also best in the NFL. No QB-WR duo has posted more yards or scores on slot targets since 2016. DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams have much higher target shares on their respective teams, but Hill's spiked week potential makes him worthy of going as high as WR3 in 2019 drafts. Sammy Watkins has burned quite a few fantasy managers in the past, but holding injuries against players is an easily avoidable bias. Every year is a new season, and Watkins is an undervalued WR3 at his seventh-round ADP. Of course, Watkins' draft-day cost will remain tame because of his past injuries, but that opens up a valuable opportunity for drafters who don't mind risk. Watkins played in nine full games last season, quietly earning 5.2 receptions and 74.8 yards per game. Watkins' 7.2 targets per game in his fully healthy contests were actually second-most on the team behind Kelce (8.1). Hill was right behind Watkins with 6.8 passing looks per contest. Still, Watkins' 15.0 PPR points per game in his first nine games with Mahomes would have ranked him 21st among wide receivers. Watkins' ability to separate hasn't suffered through all of his injuries, either, as he has gotten open (by gaining 3 or more yards of separation) on 50 percent of his targets over the last two seasons. This figure ranks ninth-best among WRs, only slightly behind JuJu Smith-Schuster (51 percent). I'm targeting Watkins as my WR4 on receiver-heavy builds where I can insulate some of Watkins' obvious downside injury risk. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson likely won't see enough volume to be fantasy-relevant every week while Kelce, Hill, Watkins, and Williams dominant targets -- but both are always on my radar late in best ball leagues. Hardman was a member of Georgia's 4X100-meter relay team in 2017-18 and displayed his blazing speed at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.33 forty yard dash at 187lbs. I would still target Hardman in rookie dynasty drafts, as the Chiefs have a potential out in from Watkins' contract after the season.