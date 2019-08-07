Barfield's Top-200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Strict top-to-bottom 200 overall lists aren't the best way to contextualize the fantasy football landscape. Every league is different. Every team is different. Every draft is different. This is a disclaimer that these ranks are far from the be-all and end-all, and you should be doing far more research than just blindly following my list. I wrote detailed team previews with outlooks on every player, Marcas Grant has been diving deep on players that you're too high and too low on, and I have a Tiers cheat sheet that is free to download to give my ranks just a little more context.
As a reminder, NFL Fantasy has switched to PPR (one point per reception) as our default scoring system this year. If you're new to PPR, I wrote a primer on how these critical changes should impact your team-building process.
Below are my top-200 QBs, RBs, WRs, and TEs for 2019. I also ranked the top-15 D/ST and kicker options at the bottom of the page. I'll update this article once or twice per week until the beginning of the season, so make sure you bookmark or save this page!
Top-200
1. Saquon Barkley -- RB1
2. Alvin Kamara -- RB2
3. Ezekiel Elliott -- RB3
4. Christian McCaffrey -- RB4
5. David Johnson -- RB5
6. DeAndre Hopkins -- WR1
7. Davante Adams -- WR2
8. Odell Beckham Jr. -- WR3
9. Tyreek Hill -- WR4
10. Michael Thomas -- WR5
11. Julio Jones -- WR6
12. Travis Kelce -- TE1
13. James Conner -- RB6
14. Le'Veon Bell -- RB7
15. Joe Mixon -- RB8
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster -- WR7
17. Mike Evans -- WR8
18. Nick Chubb -- RB9
19. Dalvin Cook -- RB10
20. Damien Williams -- RB11
21. T.Y. Hilton -- WR9
22. Melvin Gordon -- RB12
23. Todd Gurley -- RB13
24. Keenan Allen -- WR10
25. Kerryon Johnson -- RB14
26. Devonta Freeman -- RB15
27. Julian Edelman -- WR11
28. Leonard Fournette -- RB16
29. Adam Thielen -- WR12
30. Antonio Brown -- WR13
31. Amari Cooper -- WR14
32. Aaron Jones -- RB16
33. Stefon Diggs -- WR15
34. Marlon Mack -- RB17
35. George Kittle -- TE2
36. Derrick Henry -- RB19
37. Brandin Cooks -- WR16
38. Zach Ertz -- TE3
39. Robert Woods -- WR17
40. Mark Ingram -- RB20
41. Josh Jacobs -- RB21
42. Tyler Lockett -- WR18
43. Kenny Golladay -- WR19
44. Chris Godwin -- WR20
45. James White -- RB22
46. Cooper Kupp -- WR21
47. David Montgomery -- RB23
48. Patrick Mahomes -- QB1
49. O.J. Howard -- TE4
50. D.J. Moore -- WR22
51. Chris Carson -- RB24
52. Evan Engram -- TE5
53. Hunter Henry -- TE6
54. Mike Williams -- WR23
55. Calvin Ridley -- WR24
56. A.J. Green -- WR25
57. Deshaun Watson -- QB2
58. Sony Michel -- RB25
59. Lamar Miller -- RB26
60. Tyler Boyd -- WR26
61. Tevin Coleman -- RB27
62. Robby Anderson -- WR27
63. Alshon Jeffery -- WR28
64. Allen Robinson -- WR29
65. Miles Sanders -- RB28
66. Phillip Lindsay -- RB29
67. Marvin Jones -- WR30
68. Jarvis Landry -- WR31
69. Kenyan Drake -- RB30
70. Tarik Cohen -- RB31
71. Will Fuller -- WR32
72. Andrew Luck -- QB3
73. Darrell Henderson -- RB32
74. Rashaad Penny -- RB33
75. Dante Pettis -- WR34
76. Sammy Watkins -- WR35
77. Jared Cook -- TE7
78. Curtis Samuel -- WR36
79. Austin Ekeler -- RB34
80. Royce Freeman -- RB35
81. Vance McDonald -- TE8
82. Aaron Rodgers -- QB4
83. Sterling Shepard -- WR37
84. Geronimo Allison -- WR38
85. Corey Davis -- WR39
86. Dede Westbrook -- WR40
87. Marques Valdez-Scantling -- WR41
88. Latavius Murray -- RB36
89. Keke Coutee -- WR42
90. DeSean Jackson -- WR43
91. Baker Mayfield -- QB5
92. Matt Ryan -- QB6
93. Carson Wentz -- QB7
94. Larry Fitzgerald -- WR44
95. Courtland Sutton -- WR45
96. Cam Newton -- QB8
97. Derrius Guice -- RB37
98. Jordan Howard -- RB38
99. David Njoku -- TE9
100. Peyton Barber -- RB39
101. N'Keal Harry -- WR46
102. Eric Ebron -- TE10
103. James Washington -- WR47
104. Russell Wilson -- QB9
105. Jared Goff -- QB10
106. Adrian Peterson -- RB40
107. Damien Harris -- RB41
108. Mark Andrews -- TE11
109. Jameis Winston -- QB11
110. Dak Prescott -- QB12
111. Drew Brees -- QB13
112. Anthony Miller -- WR48
113. Kalen Ballage -- RB42
114. Lamar Jackson -- QB14
115. Kyler Murray -- QB15
116. Matt Breida -- RB43
117. John Brown -- WR49
118. Jaylen Samuels -- RB44
119. Devin Funchess -- WR50
120. Donte Moncrief -- WR51
121. Dion Lewis -- RB45
122. Ronald Jones -- RB46
123. Trey Burton -- TE12
124. Delanie Walker -- TE13
125. Jordan Reed -- TE14
126. DaeSean Hamilton -- WR52
127. Golden Tate -- WR53
128. Parris Campbell -- WR54
129. LeSean McCoy -- RB47
130. Justin Jackson -- RB48
131. Phillip Rivers -- QB16
132. Michael Gallup -- WR55
133. Tre'Quan Smith -- WR56
134. Kyle Rudolph -- TE15
135. Nyheim Hines -- RB49
136. Austin Hooper -- TE16
137. Carlos Hyde -- RB50
138. Kirk Cousins -- QB17
139. Ben Roethlisberger -- QB18
140. Tyrell Williams -- WR57
141. Kenny Stills -- WR58
142. Jimmy Garoppolo -- QB19
143. Devin Singletary -- RB51
144. C.J. Anderson -- RB52
145. Jack Doyle -- TE17
146. Mitchell Trubisky -- QB20
147. Josh Allen -- QB21
148. Jamison Crowder -- WR59
149. Jerick McKinnon -- RB53
150. Greg Olsen -- TE18
151. Jimmy Graham -- TE19
152. Dallas Goedert -- TE20
153. Marquise Brown -- WR60
154. Chase Edmonds -- RB54
155. Alexander Mattison -- RB55
156. D.K. Metcalf -- WR61
157. Tom Brady -- QB22
158. Mohamed Sanu -- WR62
159. Ito Smith -- RB56
160. Duke Johnson -- RB57
161. Justice Hill -- RB58
162. Noah Fant -- TE21
163. Andy Isabella -- WR63
164. Albert Wilson -- WR64
165. Sam Darnold -- QB23
166. T.J. Hockenson -- TE22
167. Chris Thompson -- RB59
168. Giovani Bernard -- RB60
169. Chris Herndon -- TE23
170. Malcolm Brown -- RB61
171. Emmanuel Sanders -- WR65
172. Marquise Goodwin -- WR66
173. Deebo Samuel -- WR67
174. Quincy Enunwa -- WR68
175. Josh Gordon -- WR69
176. Mecole Hardman -- WR70
177. Mike Gesicki -- TE24
178. Derek Carr -- QB24
179. Matthew Stafford -- QB25
180. Tony Pollard -- RB62
181. Tyler Eifert -- TE25
182. Darren Waller -- TE26
183. Jamaal Williams -- RB63
184. Kareem Hunt -- RB64
185. David Moore -- WR71
186. Taylor Gabriel -- WR72
187. Jalen Richard -- RB65
188. Mike Davis -- RB66
189. Darwin Thompson -- RB67
190. Ricky Seals-Jones -- TE27
191. Benjamin Watson -- TE28
192. DeVante Parker -- WR73
193. Zay Jones -- WR74
194. Ryquell Armstead -- RB68
195. Alfred Blue -- RB69
196. Robert Foster -- WR75
197. Benny Snell -- RB70
198. Matt LaCosse -- TE29
199. Andy Dalton -- QB26
200. Marcus Mariota -- QB27
Top-15 Defenses
1. Chicago Bears
2. Los Angeles Rams
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Minnesota Vikings
7. Denver Broncos
8. Buffalo Bills
9. New England Patriots
10. Houston Texans
11. Philadelphia Eagles
12. New Orleans Saints
13. Dallas Cowboys
14. Cleveland Browns
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
Note: My favorite targets this year have been the Ravens, Bills, and Patriots D/ST. Baltimore is underrated in general this year and their schedule should allow them to have a lot of leads and play aggressively on defense. The Bills and Patriots are usually available in the final round of drafts and both D/ST have easy opening matchups against weak offenses.
Top-15 Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein
2. Harrison Butker
3. Wil Lutz
4. Stephen Gostkowski
5. Justin Tucker
6. Adam Vinatieri
7. Robbie Gould
8. Jake Elliot
9. Ka'imi Fairbairn
10. Giorgio Tavecchio
11. Brett Maher
12. Dan Bailey
13. Mason Crosby
14. Graham Gano
15. Mike Badgley
Note: I chase opportunity and scoring offenses at kicker, and Robbie Gould is my main target this year. He's ranked third and seventh in field goal attempts per game in each of the last two years and the 49ers finally have their full cast of weapons healthy. Tavecchio is a sharp pick, too. Atlanta has ranked top-12 in total kick attempts (field goal and extra points) in three-straight seasons.