Barfield's Top-200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Strict top-to-bottom 200 overall lists aren't the best way to contextualize the fantasy football landscape. Every league is different. Every team is different. Every draft is different. This is a disclaimer that these ranks are far from the be-all and end-all, and you should be doing far more research than just blindly following my list. I wrote detailed team previews with outlooks on every player, Marcas Grant has been diving deep on players that you're too high and too low on, and I have a Tiers cheat sheet that is free to download to give my ranks just a little more context.

As a reminder, NFL Fantasy has switched to PPR (one point per reception) as our default scoring system this year. If you're new to PPR, I wrote a primer on how these critical changes should impact your team-building process.

Below are my top-200 QBs, RBs, WRs, and TEs for 2019. I also ranked the top-15 D/ST and kicker options at the bottom of the page. I'll update this article once or twice per week until the beginning of the season, so make sure you bookmark or save this page!

Top-200

Top-15 Defenses

Note: My favorite targets this year have been the Ravens, Bills, and Patriots D/ST. Baltimore is underrated in general this year and their schedule should allow them to have a lot of leads and play aggressively on defense. The Bills and Patriots are usually available in the final round of drafts and both D/ST have easy opening matchups against weak offenses.

Top-15 Kickers

Note: I chase opportunity and scoring offenses at kicker, and Robbie Gould is my main target this year. He's ranked third and seventh in field goal attempts per game in each of the last two years and the 49ers finally have their full cast of weapons healthy. Tavecchio is a sharp pick, too. Atlanta has ranked top-12 in total kick attempts (field goal and extra points) in three-straight seasons.