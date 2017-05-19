Aaron Rodgers' tweet gets students out of final exam

Published: May 19, 2017 at 11:01 AM

A bunch of kids at a high school in Iowa didn't want to take a final exam in their sports literature class. In need of a Hail Mary, they called on the man who heaves the prettiest Hail Mary this world has ever seen.

The prayer -- this ludicrous, beautiful prayer -- was answered.

The class got the idea after learning about a Kobe Bryant retweet that successfully excused a class of students from an exam in Indiana.

"We were talking about the news in sports like we do every day, and she mentioned that a student at another school tweeted at Kobe," Peyton Meyer, the student who sent the tweet to Rodgers, told ESPN. "We asked if we could do the same, and we know [our teacher, Laura Roberts] loves Aaron, so that's why we picked him."

Later in the day, yet another group of high school students got out of an American history final by successfully soliciting a Brett Favre retweet. The internet is a funny thing, man.

For the record, sports lit sounds like a pretty stellar elective course for high school upperclassmen. When I was a senior, my second semester film study class morphed hideously into an in-depth study of freaking Titanic; a decision rooted not in the yearning for a greater understanding of the 20th century's most infamous nautical tragedy, but rather a completely transparent deep dive on Leonardo DiCapario and his 24-year-old dreaminess in the year of our Lord 1998.

Now that I write and talk about sports for a living, I wish I could go back in time and find a high school that offered a course on sports literature. I would love to take a final exam that tested my wits on the collective exploits of David Halberstam, Buzz Bissinger, George Plimpton and Grantland freaking Rice. Do you have any idea the mental toll that studying Billy Zane movies can take on a person?

Kids today, I tell ya.

