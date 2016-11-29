Aaron Rodgers offers some insight about that tent life

"I just didn't want to be getting [my leg] taped up on the television," Rodgers said after Green Bay's win over the Eagles, according to ESPN.com. "But obviously, when I walked out and saw the camera right in my face, I knew there was probably some sort of mini-story growing. But no, I had to drop my drawers a little bit to get taped up and just wanted to do [that] in the privacy of that tent."