Aaron Rodgers: I haven't watched 'The Bachelorette'

One brave soul, assumedly a member of the media not tasked with day-to-day coverage of the Packers, was going to show up at training camp and ask the star quarterback about Jordan Rodgers, Aaron's younger brother and finalist on The Bachelorette.
Jordan made waves earlier this month by confiding to JoJo (and, well, America) that he is no longer on speaking terms with his famous brother. Jordan didn't hide the extent of the schism either -- acknowledging he was unaware if Aaron even knew Jordan was appearing on the popular ABC reality show. Entertainment Tonight has since reported that the Packers star has been estranged from his family "for years."
The question was inevitable on Tuesday. Rodgers was ready for it.
"I haven't seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn't really affected me a whole lot," Rodgers said, per WISN.com.
A follow-up question brought the expected stonewall with a sneaky blowtorch.
"As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I'm just -- I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition."
This is a perfect answer. Hop in the hammock, stretch your legs and enjoy the shade.