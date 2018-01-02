6 teams eligible for mandatory 'Hard Knocks' star turn

Last year, I wondered if NFL Films would be tempted to use their golden goose to document the rebuilding of the Browns. They have another chance, this time with the added narrative juice coming out out of a tragic 0-16 season and the likely selection of a hotshot quarterback at No. 1 overall. That said, football fans get hammered every summer with talk that the Browns are finally ready to rise from the ashes. I'm not sure I need five more weeks of that narrative on premium cable. You know Hue wants it, though.