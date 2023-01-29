49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could return to practice this week, back up Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII

Rapoport adds that if Garoppolo was to play there would some obvious risk, but the scenario is conceivable.

It's been eight weeks since Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that flipped the script on San Francisco's season. Initially thought to be a season-ending injury, further testing showed surgery was not required, leaving the door open for a late-season return.

Purdy, meanwhile, hasn't lost a game since taking over as the starter in Week 13. The seventh-round rookie's poise in the pocket and accuracy throwing the ball has unlocked the potential of a Kyle Shanahan's offense that was inconsistent for the first half of the 2022 season.

In five regular-season starts, Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His play has only gotten better in the playoffs, totaling 546 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two wins.

Of course, Garoppolo suiting up for Super Bowl LVII is predicated on Purdy continuing his unbeaten streak on Sunday in Philadelphia. Purdy would then become the first rookie quarterback to win a conference championship game (and advance to the Super Bowl) in league history, per NFL Research.