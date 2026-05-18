2026 NFL Paris Game tickets sales windows

Your sales windows for the 2026 NFL Paris Game to be played at the Stade de France are as follows:
Amex presale: *From Tuesday 2nd June 10am to Monday 8th June 5pm CEST
Hospitality: From Thursday 18th June, 12 pm CEST
General Admission: From Thursday 16th July, 12 pm CEST
*subject to availability
Ticket pricing is as follows for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints Game to be played on October 25th at 3:30pm CET
|Category
|2026 *All In Ticket Price
|1
|425.75 €
|2
|375.75 €
|3
|325.75 €
|4
|265.75 €
|5
|235.75 €
|6
|195.86 €
|7
|151.17 €
|8
|110.84 €
|9
|91.22 €
|Category 5 Child
|119.02 €
|Category 6 Child
|98.31 €
|Category 8 Child
|55.80 €
Starting with the 2026 NFL season, the NFL is using *all-in pricing for NFL International Games, so you'll be able to see the total price of your ticket purchase, with no surprises at checkout. That's because you'll see the cost of your ticket, including all fees - from the moment you start shopping for your seats.'
Visit jaguars.co.uk to see ticket prices for Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium