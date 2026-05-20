Nashville gives hint of Super Bowl 2030 as officials celebrate Music City's biggest event yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville gave a hint Wednesday of what the NFL and football fans can expect in 2030 from Music City for Super Bowl LXIV.

Broadcaster Jim Nantz handled emcee duties, and country star Eric Church sat in the front row of a news conference that was more a celebration of landing the biggest event in Tennessee sports history. NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to award Nashville the 2030 Super Bowl.

Nantz, who has called seven Super Bowls for CBS and now calls Nashville home, said Music City knows how to host big events.

"We are, among many things, we're in the entertainment business, and I don't have a doubt that we're going to entertain the people that travel to our city and our state to the greatest experience they've ever had at a big event," Nantz said. "That's what we do, and now we get to show them."

Weather permitting, a party also was open to the public Wednesday night on Lower Broad, anchor of the 2019 NFL Draft with music, a special guest or two and even a drone show.

The bid committee helping Nashville land this Super Bowl included comedian Nate Bargatze, Church and another star in Tim McGraw.

Questions already are flying about who will handle the halftime show, with Taylor Swift a popular suggestion.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business as well as international and league events, recalled a big thunderstorm barreling toward 200,000 people during the 2019 draft only to split and go around the town. O'Reilly called that a bit of Nashville magic.

Nashville finished with record-setting attendance, helping reset the standard for host cities since. O'Reilly expects Nashville to do it again.