2026 NFL Madrid Game tickets sales windows

Your sales windows for the 2026 NFL Madrid Game to be played at the Bernabéu stadium are as follows:
- Amex Presale: *From Friday 29th May 10am to Thursday 4th June 5pm CEST
- Hospitality: On Friday 5th June at Midday CEST
- General Admission: On Thursday 9th July at Midday CEST
*subject to availability
Ticket pricing is as follows for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons Game to be played on November 8th at 3:30pm CET
|Category
|2026 *All In Ticket Price
|1
|438,75 €
|2
|383,75 €
|3
|333,75 €
|4
|278,75 €
|5
|228,75 €
|6
|180,60 €
|7
|153,35 €
|8
|131,55 €
|9
|104,30 €
|10
|93,40 €
|Category 8 Child
|66,15 €
|Category 10 Child
|47,08 €
Starting with the 2026 NFL season, the NFL is using *all-in pricing for NFL International Games, so you'll be able to see the total price of your ticket purchase, with no surprises at checkout. That's because you'll see the cost of your ticket, including all fees - from the moment you start shopping for your seats.'
Visit jaguars.co.uk to see ticket prices for Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium