2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Steelers on Prime Video





The Titans and Steelers both missed the playoffs last season in spite of Tennessee winning five straight games at one point and Pittsburgh winning four in a row.





Their seasons took divergent paths, however, with the Steelers struggling early in 2022 and the Titans fading late.





Could the 2023 season offer the inverse scenario? The Steelers started 4-2, and the Titans 2-4. But Week 8 appeared to change the vector for both teams, specifically at quarterback -- and possibly elsewhere.





With ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ruled out due to an ankle injury, the Titans started 2023 second-rounder ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Will Levis﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ in his place, and the rookie delivered a four-touchdown performance in an important win over the Falcons Sunday.





The Steelers, meanwhile, lost at home to the Jaguars, and ﻿﻿Kenny Pickett﻿﻿ left early due to a rib injury, but he told reporters this week that he “for sure” will play Thursday and he has no injury designation for the game.





Levis' debut gives the Titans hope that their season can be saved, even with Jacksonville currently in control of the AFC South. A win on Thursday would square the Titans' record at 4-4 and keep them in the running. Then again, they’re 0-3 on the road to start this season.





Can a dinged-up Pickett deliver a big performance on a short week? If not, the Steelers will be back to .500 overall, and 2-3 at home. Pittsburgh has never finished a season below .500 -- overall and at home -- in 17 seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin.





The last time Pickett and Levis faced off against each other, only one played in the game. It was back in 2019, when Pickett valiantly tried to lead a Pitt comeback at Penn State only to come up just short. Levis, then a freshman QB for the Nittany Lions, didn’t take a snap that day. He transferred to Kentucky the following season.





This time around, the question is if Levis can steal the show this time in Pickett’s stadium.





Here are four things to watch for when the Titans visit the Steelers on Thursday night on Prime Video: