2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
It's a family affair in Pittsburgh! The Steelers are able to grab the cornerback many projected them to take in the first round.
The Cardinals add size and toughness in this 6-foot-3 cover man who put on quite an athletic display in the jumps and agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Brents could compete for a starting role quickly in Arizona.
Big interior defender who boosted his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and fits a position of need for the Lions.
The Colts grab a lineman with the potential to play tackle or guard. Bergeron's one of the most consistent run blockers in the draft.
Athletic tight end with the ability to keep improving as a blocker. Top-notch selection at this spot.
Seattle needs help inside. Schmitz, who had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, should make the 12s happy.
The Raiders really need cornerback help. Ringo offers an outstanding blend of size, strength and long speed.
Speed merchant with the ability to hit home runs and back safeties off the line of scrimmage. A nice piece for new quarterback Bryce Young.
Torrence give the Saints a powerful interior blocker with the ability to neutralize big bodies across from him.
The Titans are starving for a quality tight end. Mayer is a solid pass catcher with above-average potential as a run blocker.
Tillman struggled through a high-ankle sprain last season, but the 2021 tape shows just how capable he can be in helping Green Bay's new QB1, Jordan Love.
Dynamic defender with good rush/blitz ability and exciting upside as a playmaking linebacker.
Branch can play nickel or handle an interchangeable safety role. A good football player with first-round tape.
The Packers need a tight end, and the top guys are coming off the board. It might be now or never.
As a long-limbed power rusher with tremendous size and athletic talent, White's exactly what Bill Belichick looks for on the edge.
Jones is a bruising run blocker with incredible length and rare size. He's hit or miss against athletic pass rushers, but has plenty of talent.
After taking Jahmyr Gibbs in Round 1, the Lions throw another log on the offensive fire with one of the smoothest slot receivers in the draft. Their offensive versatility is getting scary.
Pittsburgh needs to find an instinctive linebacker who can run and hit, so here we are with just that type of player.
The Bucs need competition at the edge. Tuipulotu gives them a player with instincts and versatility as a run defender and move rusher.
At a hair under 6-5 and 254 pounds, Kraft is bigger than what fans might expect from a pass-catching tight end, but that's exactly what he has the talent to do.
Hall is a big bully as a power rusher. He has some of the heaviest hands in the draft at the edge spot.
Chicago needs defenders who can get up the field. Adebawore has the opportunity to become a full-time 3-technique or a base end with sub-rush talent.
Turner played outside at Michigan, but he has the feet and speed (SEE: 2023 combine-best 4.26 40-yard dash) to guard a variety of wideouts from the slot for the Chargers.
This could be a difficult prospect to pass on at this spot of the draft. Levis' tape is uneven, but there is plenty of talent on display. In the second round, this makes sense.
The 6-6 5/8, 264-pounder is a bruising run blocker with surprising ball skills for a tight end with his rare mass at the position.
The Giants add much-needed help at center with a rock-solid player offering above-average size.
Mauch fights and claws throughout the game and could provide Dallas with additional toughness at the guard spot, giving the 'Boys the opportunity to move Tyler Smith to right tackle if they want to.
While Foskey's pass rush isn't fully developed, he flashes plenty of play strength and explosiveness. He could take off in the NFL.
Smith has borderline first-round talent, but he's a little grabby and teams expected him to fall somewhat.
Stevenson is primarily a press-man cornerback, but he's talented in that area with the size and strength to bother receivers on the perimeter.
Henley is explosive and ready for action at all times. He'd be a nice fit alongside Nakobe Dean in Philly.
Mims is a little undersized as a pure outside target, but he has plenty of speed (4.38 40 in Indy) and be moved all over the field.