Mock Draft

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Pick
32
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from CHI)
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

It's a family affair in Pittsburgh! The Steelers are able to grab the cornerback many projected them to take in the first round.

Pick
33
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(from HOU)
Julius Brents
Julius Brents
Kansas State · CB · Senior (RS)

The Cardinals add size and toughness in this 6-foot-3 cover man who put on quite an athletic display in the jumps and agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Brents could compete for a starting role quickly in Arizona.

Pick
34
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from ARI)
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin · DT · Senior

Big interior defender who boosted his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and fits a position of need for the Lions.

Pick
35
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse · OL · Senior

The Colts grab a lineman with the potential to play tackle or guard. Bergeron's one of the most consistent run blockers in the draft.

Pick
36
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

Athletic tight end with the ability to keep improving as a blocker. Top-notch selection at this spot.

Pick
37
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota · C · Senior (RS)

Seattle needs help inside. Schmitz, who had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, should make the 12s happy.

Pick
38
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The Raiders really need cornerback help. Ringo offers an outstanding blend of size, strength and long speed.

Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

Speed merchant with the ability to hit home runs and back safeties off the line of scrimmage. A nice piece for new quarterback Bryce Young.

Pick
40
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

Torrence give the Saints a powerful interior blocker with the ability to neutralize big bodies across from him.

Pick
41
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

The Titans are starving for a quality tight end. Mayer is a solid pass catcher with above-average potential as a run blocker.

Pick
42
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from CLE through NYJ)
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)

Tillman struggled through a high-ankle sprain last season, but the 2021 tape shows just how capable he can be in helping Green Bay's new QB1, Jordan Love.

Pick
43
New York Jets
New York Jets
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior

Dynamic defender with good rush/blitz ability and exciting upside as a playmaking linebacker.

Pick
44
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

Branch can play nickel or handle an interchangeable safety role. A good football player with first-round tape.

Pick
45
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
Iowa · TE · Senior

The Packers need a tight end, and the top guys are coming off the board. It might be now or never.

Pick
46
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

As a long-limbed power rusher with tremendous size and athletic talent, White's exactly what Bill Belichick looks for on the edge.

Pick
47
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones
Ohio State · OT · Senior

Jones is a bruising run blocker with incredible length and rare size. He's hit or miss against athletic pass rushers, but has plenty of talent.

Pick
48
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Josh Downs
Josh Downs
North Carolina · WR · Junior

After taking Jahmyr Gibbs in Round 1, the Lions throw another log on the offensive fire with one of the smoothest slot receivers in the draft. Their offensive versatility is getting scary.

Pick
49
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dorian Williams
Dorian Williams
Tulane · LB · Senior

Pittsburgh needs to find an instinctive linebacker who can run and hit, so here we are with just that type of player.

Pick
50
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC · Edge · Junior

The Bucs need competition at the edge. Tuipulotu gives them a player with instincts and versatility as a run defender and move rusher.

Pick
51
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft
South Dakota State · TE · Junior (RS)

At a hair under 6-5 and 254 pounds, Kraft is bigger than what fans might expect from a pass-catching tight end, but that's exactly what he has the talent to do.

Pick
52
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Derick Hall
Derick Hall
Auburn · Edge · Senior

Hall is a big bully as a power rusher. He has some of the heaviest hands in the draft at the edge spot.

Pick
53
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from BAL)
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern · DT · Senior

Chicago needs defenders who can get up the field. Adebawore has the opportunity to become a full-time 3-technique or a base end with sub-rush talent.

Pick
54
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
DJ Turner II
DJ Turner II
Michigan · CB · Junior (RS)

Turner played outside at Michigan, but he has the feet and speed (SEE: 2023 combine-best 4.26 40-yard dash) to guard a variety of wideouts from the slot for the Chargers.

Pick
55
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from MIN)
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

This could be a difficult prospect to pass on at this spot of the draft. Levis' tape is uneven, but there is plenty of talent on display. In the second round, this makes sense.

Pick
56
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington
Georgia · TE · Junior

The 6-6 5/8, 264-pounder is a bruising run blocker with surprising ball skills for a tight end with his rare mass at the position.

Pick
57
New York Giants
New York Giants
Joe Tippmann
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin · C · Junior (RS)

The Giants add much-needed help at center with a rock-solid player offering above-average size.

Pick
58
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch
North Dakota State · OL · Senior (RS)

Mauch fights and claws throughout the game and could provide Dallas with additional toughness at the guard spot, giving the 'Boys the opportunity to move Tyler Smith to right tackle if they want to.

Pick
59
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Isaiah Foskey
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame · Edge · Junior (RS)

While Foskey's pass rush isn't fully developed, he flashes plenty of play strength and explosiveness. He could take off in the NFL.

Pick
60
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB · Junior (RS)

Smith has borderline first-round talent, but he's a little grabby and teams expected him to fall somewhat.

Pick
61
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from SF through CAR)
Tyrique Stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami · CB · Senior

Stevenson is primarily a press-man cornerback, but he's talented in that area with the size and strength to bother receivers on the perimeter.

Pick
62
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Daiyan Henley
Daiyan Henley
Washington State · LB · Senior (RS)

Henley is explosive and ready for action at all times. He'd be a nice fit alongside Nakobe Dean in Philly.

Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims Jr.
Oklahoma · WR · Junior

Mims is a little undersized as a pure outside target, but he has plenty of speed (4.38 40 in Indy) and be moved all over the field.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

