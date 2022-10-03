2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 5 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 0.9%

Cordarrelle Patterson was limited in Week 4 with a knee injury that has landed him on short-term injured reserve. Taking up his slack on Sunday were rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. Both guys had 10 carries (Allgeier added a catch for 20 yards), and both scored double-digit fantasy points in relatively limited action. It is unlikely both guys will be fantasy-viable at once, and Patterson could retake his role in a month, but in today’s RB landscape someone in this backfield is going to be startable for the near term. As an added wrinkle, Damien Williams is set to return from his own IR stint in Week 6 and is technically the most proven fantasy asset of the bunch. I prefer Allgeier, but he will be highly sought after on waivers, so if you miss on him, try to ‘stache Williams or Huntley in his stead.