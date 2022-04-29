Mock Draft

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Las Vegas on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Pick
33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from JAX)
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT

Tampa grabs the big, strong interior defender to replace Ndamukong Suh and keep the defense fortified up front.

Pick
34
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from DET)
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DL

With his size, length and coachable upside, Hall is a very nice fit for new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 scheme.

Pick
35
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from NYJ)
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT

An Austria native who spent his first two college seasons at tight end, Raimann can play guard or tackle, but will likely get his first crack on the edge as the Titans continue his development.

Pick
36
New York Giants
New York Giants
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB

Booth's recent core muscle surgery might have scared some teams off, but his talent could be too much to pass up on for the Giants in Round 2.

Pick
37
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB

The Texans' run game was lousy last season, so Lovie Smith gets a Matt Forte clone in this talented Iowa State back.

Pick
38
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CAR)
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB

Fast inside linebacker with three-down talent. The Jets keep stacking up good football players at need positions.

Pick
39
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB

New GM Ryan Poles adds much-needed help at the cornerback position. McCreary's a competitive SEC product with inside/outside versatility.

Pick
40
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB

The Seahawks might not have planned on drafting a QB this year, but is it even possible to pass on Willis at this spot?

Pick
41
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge

Ebiketie provides the Seahawks with a skilled edge rusher ready to find snaps early on in the midst of their rebuild.

Pick
42
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR

The Colts add another big receiver alongside Michael Pittman Jr., but this one can blaze vertically to give Matt Ryan a level-three weapon.

Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge

Ojabo is recovering from an Achilles injury, but he's also a wildly talented pass rusher despite his relative inexperience.

Pick
44
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge

The Browns add to their edge rush, nabbing a long, strong explosive defender with more room for football growth.

Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan · WR

With Hollywood Brown gone via draft-day trade, Moore slides in nicely as a precise route-runner for Lamar Jackson to get acquainted with.

Pick
46
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from MIN)
Nick Cross
Nick Cross
Maryland · S

Talented and physical, Cross can play high or low and has the physical nature Dan Campbell covets.

Pick
47
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from IND)
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati · QB

Ridder's poise, leadership and football character are hard to pass on midway through Round 2.

Pick
48
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from LAC)
Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State · S

Chicago is fairly bare on the back end. Brisker is a versatile, athletic safety who brings toughness to the field with him.

Pick
49
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State · RB

The addition of a quality running back makes sense on the surface -- and it makes even more sense considering the potential suspension coming for Alvin Kamara.

Pick
50
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIA)
George Pickens
George Pickens
Georgia · WR

After using first-round picks on cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis to address the defense, Kansas City takes a swing on the talented Georgia wideout to help restock the passing game.

Pick
51
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB

Gordon is a strong, good-sized cornerback with explosiveness and a higher ceiling than this draft slot might indicate.

Pick
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce
Cincinnati · WR

Pierce is a big, strong wideout who carried decent buzz heading into the draft, and this just happens to pair with a big need for outgoing Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.

Pick
53
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio State · OT

Needing to find a future starter at tackle, Green Bay takes a shot on Petit-Frere, who has experience on both the right and left side.

Pick
54
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Channing Tindall
Channing Tindall
Georgia · LB

An SEC linebacker who tested well and can run-and-hit all over the field? This feels like a Patriots selection.

Pick
55
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton
Baylor · WR

The Cardinals add some serious vertical speed to the offense with one of the fastest players at this year's NFL Scouting Combine (SEE: 4.28 40-yard dash).

Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson
USC · Edge

Jackson has played at fluctuating weights, but he's a talented edge defender with a hand in the dirt or standing up -- and Dallas needs pass rush.

Pick
57
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Isaiah Spiller
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M · RB

With running game as one of the few needs for Buffalo, they take a swing with Spiller.

Pick
58
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from TEN)
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB

Atlanta rescues Corral from his slide and now he will attempt to rescue the Falcons from a prolonged QB purgatory.

Pick
59
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Tolbert
South Alabama · WR

Tolbert has size and can make the difficult catch, but he will need to become more consistent on the next level.

Pick
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Colorado State · TE

McBride can block, he can catch and he's a card-carrying tough guy. He's also a plug-and-play starter for the Bucs, who still don't have a commitment on the 2022 season from Rob Gronkowski.

Pick
61
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Micheal Clemons
Micheal Clemons
Texas A&M · Edge

He's a little bit tight in his lower body, but he boasts powerful hands and is a tough guy who can play opposite Nick Bosa.

Pick
62
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Baylor · S

Pitre is a versatile safety with nickel and box experience. Perfect fit for a defense in the high-flying AFC West.

Pick
63
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Luke Goedeke
Luke Goedeke
Central Michigan · IOL

Goedeke will slide from tackle to either guard or center. He's a plus run blocker with good athleticism and early starting potential.

Pick
64
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from LAR)
Abraham Lucas
Abraham Lucas
Washington State · OT

Lucas was a riser during the pre-draft process thanks to an excellent combine.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

