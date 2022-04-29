2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Las Vegas on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Tampa grabs the big, strong interior defender to replace Ndamukong Suh and keep the defense fortified up front.
With his size, length and coachable upside, Hall is a very nice fit for new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 scheme.
An Austria native who spent his first two college seasons at tight end, Raimann can play guard or tackle, but will likely get his first crack on the edge as the Titans continue his development.
Booth's recent core muscle surgery might have scared some teams off, but his talent could be too much to pass up on for the Giants in Round 2.
The Texans' run game was lousy last season, so Lovie Smith gets a Matt Forte clone in this talented Iowa State back.
Fast inside linebacker with three-down talent. The Jets keep stacking up good football players at need positions.
New GM Ryan Poles adds much-needed help at the cornerback position. McCreary's a competitive SEC product with inside/outside versatility.
The Seahawks might not have planned on drafting a QB this year, but is it even possible to pass on Willis at this spot?
Ebiketie provides the Seahawks with a skilled edge rusher ready to find snaps early on in the midst of their rebuild.
The Colts add another big receiver alongside Michael Pittman Jr., but this one can blaze vertically to give Matt Ryan a level-three weapon.
Ojabo is recovering from an Achilles injury, but he's also a wildly talented pass rusher despite his relative inexperience.
The Browns add to their edge rush, nabbing a long, strong explosive defender with more room for football growth.
With Hollywood Brown gone via draft-day trade, Moore slides in nicely as a precise route-runner for Lamar Jackson to get acquainted with.
Talented and physical, Cross can play high or low and has the physical nature Dan Campbell covets.
Ridder's poise, leadership and football character are hard to pass on midway through Round 2.
Chicago is fairly bare on the back end. Brisker is a versatile, athletic safety who brings toughness to the field with him.
The addition of a quality running back makes sense on the surface -- and it makes even more sense considering the potential suspension coming for Alvin Kamara.
After using first-round picks on cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis to address the defense, Kansas City takes a swing on the talented Georgia wideout to help restock the passing game.
Gordon is a strong, good-sized cornerback with explosiveness and a higher ceiling than this draft slot might indicate.
Pierce is a big, strong wideout who carried decent buzz heading into the draft, and this just happens to pair with a big need for outgoing Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.
Needing to find a future starter at tackle, Green Bay takes a shot on Petit-Frere, who has experience on both the right and left side.
An SEC linebacker who tested well and can run-and-hit all over the field? This feels like a Patriots selection.
The Cardinals add some serious vertical speed to the offense with one of the fastest players at this year's NFL Scouting Combine (SEE: 4.28 40-yard dash).
Jackson has played at fluctuating weights, but he's a talented edge defender with a hand in the dirt or standing up -- and Dallas needs pass rush.
With running game as one of the few needs for Buffalo, they take a swing with Spiller.
Atlanta rescues Corral from his slide and now he will attempt to rescue the Falcons from a prolonged QB purgatory.
Tolbert has size and can make the difficult catch, but he will need to become more consistent on the next level.
McBride can block, he can catch and he's a card-carrying tough guy. He's also a plug-and-play starter for the Bucs, who still don't have a commitment on the 2022 season from Rob Gronkowski.
He's a little bit tight in his lower body, but he boasts powerful hands and is a tough guy who can play opposite Nick Bosa.
Pitre is a versatile safety with nickel and box experience. Perfect fit for a defense in the high-flying AFC West.
Goedeke will slide from tackle to either guard or center. He's a plus run blocker with good athleticism and early starting potential.
Lucas was a riser during the pre-draft process thanks to an excellent combine.