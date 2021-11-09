2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE









Justin Fields The Bears appeared doomed in the third quarter, showing few signs of offensive life through the first two quarters and failing to meet their defensive reputation. Then, just as quickly as fries are slapped onto a Primanti's sandwich (because it was in Pittsburgh, ya know?), Fields and the Bears flipped the narrative. The rookie put together all of the lessons he's learned from his short career, bailing out of the pocket and taking off when there was nowhere to throw the ball, rolling away from pressure and flipping his hips to deliver strikes, and quickly moving the Bears down the field on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives Chicago absolutely needed. His best throw of his young career came on the second scoring drive, when Fields dropped to pass, stepped up and ripped a rope over the nearest defender to Allen Robinson Darnell Mooney A tale of two halves ended in a pipe dream of a field goal attempt. Chicago spent a half spinning its wheels in the recently re-sodded turf of Heinz Field, and paid the price when the game reached its final moments. The Bears took two quarters to learn to chip T.J. Watt and not call bootlegs to his side when he's unblocked, but fortunately, halftime exists. The Bears reversed course in the second half, unlocking their previously lifeless offense and recognizing Robinson's existence in the process, jumpstarting their attack and their comeback effort. Equal improvement from the Bears' defense and a bounce in their favor put them right back in the game, but Chicago couldn't escape a couple of questionable decisions made by Matt Nagy, who chose to kick a field goal when down 14-3, then opted for a one-in-1,000,000 field goal attempt on the final play of the game instead of giving his strong-armed quarterback one final chance to heave it to the end zone. The Bears lost Monday for many reasons, but they didn't do themselves any favors by essentially wasting a half of football trying to get their feet under them. Hopefully they can get going earlier than the second half in the weeks ahead. Matt Canada's offense is starting to mature into a palatable attack. Whether it's the sudden improvement from rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth Najee Harris T.J. Watt loves those bright lights of prime time. Watt bested his earlier Week 6 prime-time performance (which included two sacks) by recording three sacks Monday night, pulling within a half sack of league leader Myles Garrett. Watt finished with seven tackles and was a presence that required constant attention from the Bears, who took a half to realize they needed to dedicate more than a single blocker to the game-wrecking edge rusher. Watt's early success helped the Steelers build a lead that stood until late in the fourth quarter and ultimately helped Pittsburgh win its fourth straight. He's worth the money, of course, and extra preparation from each opposing offense he'll face in the weeks ahead. He's also worth your attention every time he takes the field for a night game. We can't summarize this game without mentioning penalties. The Bears racked up 12 penalties for 115 penalty yards in the loss, which is worth pointing out on its own. Then there's the controversy surrounding at least a handful of penalties, which includes three significant calls that affected the outcome of the contest. First, a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham was wiped out by a questionable low block penalty called on Chicago's James Daniels. Later, the Steelers were awarded a healthy chunk of field position on a pass interference penalty called on Jaylon Johnson Diontae Johnson Cassius Marsh Ben Roethlisberger Chris Boswell





Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Fields completed 9 of 16 passes of 10-plus air yards for 225 yards and a touchdown Monday night.





NFL Research: T.J. Watt reached 60 career sacks on Monday night, his 69th career game. Only three players reached 60 career sacks in fewer games: Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas, and Watt's older brother, future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.