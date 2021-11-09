Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

It was a Freiermuth kind of night in Pittsburgh.

Rookie tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿ once again came up big for the Steelers in a close game in prime time. The TE caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

"I don't think that any of us are surprised by what he did tonight," coach Mike Tomlin said, via the team's official website. "Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he's a good combat catch guy.

"He delivers in those moments. And it's just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way."

Freiermuth finished with five catches for 43 yards and the first two-TD game of his career. It was the Steelers' first two-TD game by a tight end since ﻿Vance McDonald﻿ in Week 2 of 2019.

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ showed faith in the rookie, targeting him repeatedly in the red zone and in tight coverages.

"I'm pretty confident (in Freiermuth). He's still a rookie, though," Big Ben said with a smirk after the game.

After Pittsburgh made the Penn State product a second-round pick, the immediate comparisons were made to legendary Steelers tight end Heath Miller. Freiermuth has embraced those associations to Miller, and he's improved each week, earning Roethlisberger's trust.