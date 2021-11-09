Around the NFL

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It was a Freiermuth kind of night in Pittsburgh.

Rookie tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿ once again came up big for the Steelers in a close game in prime time. The TE caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

"I don't think that any of us are surprised by what he did tonight," coach Mike Tomlin said, via the team's official website. "Those that watch us day-to-day, those that watch him day-to-day, he's a good combat catch guy.

"He delivers in those moments. And it's just good to watch him develop and write his story in that way."

Freiermuth finished with five catches for 43 yards and the first two-TD game of his career. It was the Steelers' first two-TD game by a tight end since ﻿Vance McDonald﻿ in Week 2 of 2019.

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ showed faith in the rookie, targeting him repeatedly in the red zone and in tight coverages.

"I'm pretty confident (in Freiermuth). He's still a rookie, though," Big Ben said with a smirk after the game.

After Pittsburgh made the Penn State product a second-round pick, the immediate comparisons were made to legendary Steelers tight end Heath Miller. Freiermuth has embraced those associations to Miller, and he's improved each week, earning Roethlisberger's trust.

With the Steelers mostly restricted to short throws at this stage of Big Ben's career, expect Freiermuth's role in the offense to expand as he gets deeper into his rookie campaign, particularly in high-leverage red-zone situations.

Related Content

news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Wyatt Teller, Browns agree to terms on four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss to Steelers

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.
news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day to day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW