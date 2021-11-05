2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

FULL BOX SCORE









A long day in the film room is on tap for the Jets defense. The Colts offensive line brutalized the Jets' front seven, ripping open cavernous holes for the running game. Play after play, Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Wentz looks great, but who wouldn’t? Carson Wentz Zach Pascal White makes early exit. A week of amusing hype about Jets quarterback Mike White ended with a thud, as an injury to the right wrist/forearm of the former practice squad player forced him out of the game in the second quarter. He played just long enough to tease Jets fans with more of the effectiveness he showed in his first career start last week. He hit Elijah Moore Zach Wilson Taylor romps for monster game. Where does Taylor rank among the NFL’s elite rushers? The Colts star made a case to move up the ladder Thursday night in showing a combination of power and speed that made Jets defenders look like cardboard cutouts. He broke the second-longest rush with his 78-yard touchdown run despite briefly having to come out of the game due to injury. He’s now the first player with 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in six straight single-season games since 2006, when LaDainian Tomlinson did so on the way to an MVP season, per NFL Research. A solitary positive clad in green. That there was a silver lining for the Jets only goes to show that there’s a silver lining to be found even in the worst of losses. That said, rookie WR Elijah Moore









Next Gen stat of the night: Jets quarterbacks compiled 200-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns on passes of 10-plus air yards for the first time in the Next Gen Stats era.





NFL Research: The Colts scored on each of their first four possessions for the first time since Week 14, 2007 in a 44-20 win at Baltimore.



