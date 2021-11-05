Colts' Danny Pinter is first offensive lineman to catch TD pass this season

It took more than eight weeks, but we finally have our first Big Man TD catch of the season.

Indianapolis Colts guard ﻿Danny Pinter﻿ became the first offensive lineman to catch a touchdown this season when he snagged a two-yard pass from ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Thursday night's 45-30 win over the New York Jets, per NFL Research.

"You know, I didn't even think about catching the ball, really. I was kind of one of the last options there. But Carson had told me earlier in the week if nobody goes with me, he might throw it if I yell his name," Pinter told the team's official website. "Sure enough, nobody went with me. So, yeah, I mean, luckily, it's a pretty easy catch to make."

A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Ball State, Pinter began his college career as a tight end. After a redshirt season, he caught nine passes for 56 yards and a TD the next two seasons before a season-ending injury in 2017. He then moved to offensive tackle, where he caught the NFL's eye, and the Colts made him the 149th overall selection last year.

"It was pretty cool," Pinter said of his TD grab Thursday night. "It's hard to put into words really. My mind kind of went blank there for a little bit, but just cool. We've got awesome teammates here. Everyone was fired up. It was a cool moment for sure."

The play was the cherry on top of the Colts' blowout win, embarrassing the Jets defense all night to the tune of 532 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per play on 61 snaps.