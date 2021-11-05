Jets QB Mike White (forearm) questionable to return, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

New York Jets quarterback Mike White's supernova-esque introduction into the NFL spotlight has hit an abrupt stop.

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, White did not come back into the game and is questionable to return with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for White against the Colts to begin the second quarter.

Prior to throwing the touchdown to Moore, White had his arm hit by a Colts defender while throwing a pass. After the TD, White was seen on the sideline experiencing trouble gripping the ball and headed into the blue medical tent.

As Johnson took over, White was throwing on the sideline, seemingly doing his best to get back in the game.

White made his first NFL start in Week 8 and led the Jets to an upset of the Cincinnati Bengals on the strength of a 405-yard, three-touchdown performance that also won him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Prior to leaving Thursday night, White had completed 7 of 11 passes for 95 yards and the 19-yard touchdown.