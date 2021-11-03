Jets QB Mike White, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel among NFL Players of the Week

In his first NFL start, New York Jets quarterback Mike White grabbed headlines, dazzled fans and led his team to a victory.
Two days ahead of his second NFL start, White's sensational performance has been lauded by the league.
White was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, as released Wednesday morning.
White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Jets to a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He completed 37 of 45 passes (82.2%) to lead New York to its second win of the season in his first start.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week went to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel hauled in six catches for 171 yards, averaging an astounding 28.5 yards per grab, in the Niners' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
In a close 27-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips made a huge difference and garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week because of it. Phillips had three tackles and two interceptions, including a 26-yard pick-six.
In his latest stellar rookie showing, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons racked up 11 tackles and four tackles for a loss to garner NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Parsons' excellent play proved paramount in the Cowboys collecting a dramatic 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock propelled his squad to a 34-31 overtime victory versus the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with his game-winning 44-yard field goal in the extra period. That clutch kick, along with a 46-yard field goal and four extra points, earned Bullock AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was the catalyst in his team's 19-13 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, tallying 13 of his team's points in the win. Gonzalez made all four of his field goal attempts, scoring from 29, 51, 57 and 23 yards.