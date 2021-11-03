Jets QB Mike White, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel among NFL Players of the Week

NFC Offensive Player of the Week went to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. Samuel hauled in six catches for 171 yards, averaging an astounding 28.5 yards per grab, in the Niners' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

In a close 27-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips made a huge difference and garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week because of it. Phillips had three tackles and two interceptions, including a 26-yard pick-six.

In his latest stellar rookie showing, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons racked up 11 tackles and four tackles for a loss to garner NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Parsons' excellent play proved paramount in the Cowboys collecting a dramatic 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock propelled his squad to a 34-31 overtime victory versus the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with his game-winning 44-yard field goal in the extra period. That clutch kick, along with a 46-yard field goal and four extra points, earned Bullock AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.