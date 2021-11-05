Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

Wentz marched the Colts 88 yards on eight plays to open the Colts' offensive, with Hines' 34-yard touchdown run culminating the opening salvo.

Taylor found pay dirt for the first time on the Colts' second drive via a 21-yard score through the left side.

Then Wentz tossed a 1-yard score to Jack Doyle to open up a two-score lead and the rout was on. A Wentz TD strike to Michael Pittman led to a 28-10 halftime lead for the Colts.

It was the opening Indy needed, scoring on its first four drives of the game.

"A lot of emotion, obviously, from last week. To come out swinging the way we did, that was encouraging," Wentz said. "Obviously, in all three phases we would love to finish better, but to get up early and kind of – those first, I think, four drives I think we scored offensively – that was definitely encouraging and something we needed."

Taylor's 78-yard scoring sprint stood as the game's biggest highlight and one of three Colts touchdown runs, all of them from more than 20 yards out.

"I mean, it kind of drains them," said Taylor of the effect long runs have on a defense. "I would think it drains them. It's like, 'Man, he just scored in one play and we didn't make him work for it.' And you kind of take the life at of them, I would say. That's my perspective at least. So, you just try and get as many of those as you can in order to try and break their will. I mean, this game is about who is the toughest the longest."