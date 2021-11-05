Around the NFL

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

Published: Nov 05, 2021 at 02:04 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Down in the standings and likely down in the doldrums after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the rival Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts rebounded in emphatic fashion on Thursday night.

The resounding rebound was bolstered by quarterback Carson Wentz﻿, who had arguably his finest outing as a Colt, and running back Jonathan Taylor , who tallied a career-high 172 yards rushing in Indianapolis' 45-30 win.

"That was huge. I mean, especially on a short week. It kind of forced us. You got to come in right back to work and it was set up perfectly: Prime-time game, home. So it was set up perfect for us to kind of come in here and bounce back from that loss," Taylor said of coming back from the 34-31 overtime defeat just four days earlier.

Wentz took on the brunt of the blame for the Titans' loss due to two late turnovers. On Thursday, he shared in the spotlight with Taylor, as Wentz turned in a 22-of-30 night passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also had a 134.3 QB rating.

"Carson Wentz was freaking flawless tonight. Flawless," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "Complete command of the offense today. He played really good football."

After barely completing 50% of his passes and throwing two disastrous interceptions the week before, Wentz was able to put that behind him in Thursday night's stellar showing.

"Had no choice when you play a Thursday night game," Wentz said. "I watched it that night and woke up Monday morning and it was on to the Jets. That's the same mindset I had and everybody else had. We know it was a big, emotional loss last week but we had to flush it quick and turn around. I'm happy with the way we came out today."

Now 4-5, the Colts are the No. 12 seed in the AFC playoff picture and a far sight behind the Titans (6-2), who own a season sweep of Indy, in the AFC South standings. But eight games and plenty of season remain.

Naysayers will point to this being against a porous Jets defense that's ranked 28th in the league.

Still, the Colts took care of business and did what many thought they should do. In the process, they scored a season-high 45 points and hit 30 points or more for the fourth week in a row.

Wentz showed shades of his best days as an Eagle and Taylor showed once more why he's a rising star in this league and already one of the NFL's top running backs.

Taylor had touchdown runs of 21 and 78 yards, the latter coming on an untouched sprint to the house in the third quarter that put the game out of reach, even with a spirited Jets comeback late.

The 78-yard score was the second-longest run of the NFL season so far with an 83-yard gallop by Taylor earlier in the year still tops on the list.

"When I can turn around and have one-play drives – I think JT took it 75 or something like that -- those are the best drives in football for a quarterback," Wentz said. "You can just turn around and give it to the guy. Whatever the total number -- 200-plus rushing yards today -- JT, both him and Nyheim [Hines]. Then some screens from the backfield and those guys played unbelievable. The big guys up front, I don't think JT got touched on the long run, so those big guys up front they had their work cut out for them today and they did a tremendous job."

As Indy aims to turn its season around and make a playoff push, excellent outings from Wentz and Taylor such as Thursday's certainly bode well. It was as balanced an offensive effort as it was tremendous, with the Colts' 272 yards passing and 260 rushing standing as just the second time since 1950 that the franchise has had 250-plus rushing and 250-plus passing yards in a game, per NFL Research. The other was in 1956, during a Baltimore Colts win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz marched the Colts 88 yards on eight plays to open the Colts' offensive, with Hines' 34-yard touchdown run culminating the opening salvo.

Taylor found pay dirt for the first time on the Colts' second drive via a 21-yard score through the left side.

Then Wentz tossed a 1-yard score to Jack Doyle to open up a two-score lead and the rout was on. A Wentz TD strike to Michael Pittman led to a 28-10 halftime lead for the Colts.

It was the opening Indy needed, scoring on its first four drives of the game.

"A lot of emotion, obviously, from last week. To come out swinging the way we did, that was encouraging," Wentz said. "Obviously, in all three phases we would love to finish better, but to get up early and kind of – those first, I think, four drives I think we scored offensively – that was definitely encouraging and something we needed."

Taylor's 78-yard scoring sprint stood as the game's biggest highlight and one of three Colts touchdown runs, all of them from more than 20 yards out.

"I mean, it kind of drains them," said Taylor of the effect long runs have on a defense. "I would think it drains them. It's like, 'Man, he just scored in one play and we didn't make him work for it.' And you kind of take the life at of them, I would say. That's my perspective at least. So, you just try and get as many of those as you can in order to try and break their will. I mean, this game is about who is the toughest the longest."

There's more life left in the Colts, though, who rebounded in fine fashion from a tough loss. They got back on the winning track Thursday with Wentz and Taylor leading the way. We'll see where it takes them.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
news

Week 9 Thursday night inactives: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed their head coach and top RB back into the fold this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
news

Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) practices fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) a DNP

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
news

Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW