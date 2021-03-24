2021 NFL free agency: Best fits for T.Y. Hilton, Jadeveon Clowney and more

Tennessee released Dennis Kelly last week in a cap-saving move that may have surprised some, considering its need to identify a quality starter to man the right tackle position. The Titans added veteran Kendall Lamm via free agency, but while Lamm has experience playing both tackle positions, his best fit is likely as a backup swing tackle, not a dependable starter on the right side. With the Titans also needing an answer at receiver and nose tackle, this shouldn't be their last addition, but the draft can help them answer at least one of those positions. After the abject failure of first-round flameout Isaiah Wilson, the Titans can ill afford to put their hopes in the hands of another rookie with their window for contention remaining open in the immediate future. Adding Schwartz, who recently underwent back surgery to address an injury that shortened his 2020 season, would be a slam dunk move that would shore up the offensive line and help the Titans return to opening big holes for Derrick Henry.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿