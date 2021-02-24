Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz undergoes back surgery

After months of working toward a potential postseason return, Mitchell Schwartz was forced to watch his team lose the Super Bowl in street clothes.

Now he's taking the opportunity to get his back ailment fixed. The 31-year-old tackle is undergoing surgery to fix his injury, he posted on social media Wednesday, adding "the recovery process isn't too long, which is nice."

Schwartz was limited to six regular-season games in 2020, his first campaign of his career in which he did not start in all 16 contests. Schwartz played his final game of the season in Week 6, helping the Chiefs defeat the team they'd eventually meet in the conference title game, the Buffalo Bills, 26-17.