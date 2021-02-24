Around the NFL

Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz undergoes back surgery

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After months of working toward a potential postseason return, Mitchell Schwartz was forced to watch his team lose the Super Bowl in street clothes.

Now he's taking the opportunity to get his back ailment fixed. The 31-year-old tackle is undergoing surgery to fix his injury, he posted on social media Wednesday, adding "the recovery process isn't too long, which is nice."

Schwartz was limited to six regular-season games in 2020, his first campaign of his career in which he did not start in all 16 contests. Schwartz played his final game of the season in Week 6, helping the Chiefs defeat the team they'd eventually meet in the conference title game, the Buffalo Bills, 26-17.

Without Schwartz and fellow starting tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿, the Chiefs were forced to start two backups in Super Bowl LV. The weakness was a key part of their downfall, as the Buccaneers consistently pressured ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ with base rushes, forcing him to cover more distance scrambling than any passer in the history of the Next Gen Stats era.

It's easy to see why the Chiefs will be happy to have Schwartz, who turns 32 in June, back in 2021.

