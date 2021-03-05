New York Jets only have one path forward; five high-value NFL free agents

With free agency opening in less than two weeks and the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off at the end of next month, Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are facing a decision that will determine the fate of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

New York holds the No. 2 overall pick, providing an opportunity to reshape the organization with a true blue-chip talent. While it's widely presumed that the Jaguars will take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, the Jets will have their pick of the remaining litter, which includes three more highly intriguing quarterbacks: Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and BYU's Zach Wilson. Thus, Douglas and Co. could move on from 2018 No. 3 overall pick ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ and start anew with a young quarterback. This would enable the franchise, which just hired a new head coach in Robert Saleh, to hit the reset button on the rebuild and give Douglas a five-year window to stockpile talent around a QB on a team-friendly rookie deal.

This has become the most prominent modern blueprint for constructing a contender since the 2011 CBA introduced a rookie wage scale that changed the game for team builders. General managers could expend a first-round pick on a signal-caller without significant financial repercussions if he didn't pan out. Moreover, front offices realized the benefit of securing a cheap contract at the most important -- and most expensive -- position on the field. Without paying big bucks to the quarterback, general managers have been able to spend money on other positions to put the best team on the field. The formula has worked out well, with eight of the last nine Super Bowls featuring at least one team led by a quarterback playing on his rookie contract. Yes, I'm counting ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, who didn't actually participate in Super Bowl LII due to injury, but played a critical role in his team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy that season. And sure, ﻿Cam Newton﻿ inked an extension prior to his Super Bowl season, but the extension years didn't kick in until the following campaign. Same deal with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ this past season. So the cap benefits still existed.

With all of that in mind, it's hard to justify the Jets not taking a quarterback at No. 2. So, yeah, it seems like Darnold's on borrowed time in the Big Apple, and understandably so. Sure, he has been dealt a bad hand, with lackluster surrounding talent and underwhelming coaching. But elite quarterback play can overcome, or at least show promising signs of future upside. Darnold has been disappointing, with a sub-60 career completion percentage, nearly as many interceptions (39) as touchdown passes (45) and an unacceptably low passer rating (78.6). He just hasn't shown enough to warrant extended loyalty from the franchise, especially when his fifth-year option for the 2022 season would cost New York something in the neighborhood of $25 million.

That's why I agree with Douglas' willingness to entertain offers for the 23-year-old ahead of the 2021 draft.