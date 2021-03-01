Around the NFL

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Arizona Cardinals

Published: Mar 01, 2021 at 01:40 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

J.J. Watt is headed west.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced Monday that he's joining the Arizona Cardinals. The move prompted a slew of reactions on social media from his future teammates and around the league.

