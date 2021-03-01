NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt is headed west.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced Monday that he's joining the Arizona Cardinals. The move prompted a slew of reactions on social media from his future teammates and around the league.
Former University of Texas and University of Houston head coach Tom Herman has joined the Bears as an offensive analyst and special projects assistant, the team announced on Monday.
After weeks of speculation following his departure from the Houston Texans, veteran defensive end J.J. Watt revealed Monday that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals. The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter.
After a decade and a half of residing in Wisconsin and becoming an all-world quarterback, Aaron Rodgers hasn't forgotten where he came from. The Packers star has donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California.
Kansas City's greatest weakness reared its ugly head at the worst possible time in the 2020 season. Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear Monday that the team intends to make sure it doesn't happen again.
The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with quarterback Alex Smith in the coming days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Monday.
Mac Jones' former teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, believes a handful of NFL teams are about to make a mistake akin to the one every team but one made in the 2000 draft: passing on the greatest quarterback of all time.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's intelligence was perhaps his greatest asset coming out of Oregon. With Brandon Staley now joining him in L.A., he'll again need to rely on his study habits to pick up another new offense.
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen believes one reason Tom Brady left New England was to match something only his longtime rival Peyton Manning had accomplished: be the starting QB for two Super Bowl-winning franchises.
The Texans created some cap room Friday. They released RB Duke Johnson and OL Nick Martin, bringing them to about $20 million in space with the cap projected near the stated floor of $180 million.