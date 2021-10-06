Start Em Sit Em

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Chase Edmonds
Chase Edmonds
Arizona Cardinals · RB
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2021 · 2-2-0

I wasn’t huge on Edmonds coming into the season. I was more of a James Conner guy -- who has been out there killing it near the goal line. But Edmonds has been really good, too. He’s had at least four receptions in four games this season. The 49ers have allowed a top-20 fantasy RB in four games this year. Start both of these Cardinals running backs with confidence. 

Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · RB
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2021 · 2-2-0

Jacobs played Monday night, hopefully to the delight of those of you who started him. I went against him on Monday and lost, so that wasn’t delightful at all. Jacobs is currently the RB20. His touches, targets and yards increased in his first game back from injury. He got a lot of targets on Monday night. And with a revived Chicago pass rush, I’d look for him to garner a lot of looks from Derek Carr this week. 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers · RB
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 1-3-0

Well, Christian McCaffrey isn’t on the IR so you’re saying there’s a chance? Or maybe this will end up like last season, when he was questionable every week and then never played. But Hubbard has been great in the past two games. Well, he’s been fine. He’s getting the opportunities, with at least 14 touches in each game. Love the matchup. The Eagles have allowed the second-most rush yards per game this season (127.3). 

Zack Moss
Zack Moss
Buffalo Bills · RB
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 2-2-0

Dude was benched in Week 1. A healthy scratch. He’s currently 13th among running backs averaging more than 15 points per game. He’s led the Bills backfield in snaps the past two games. He’s resilient like when Bryan Danielson was the first person eliminated from NXT back in the day. Now look at him. And Kansas City has allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in every game this season. The Chiefs have also allowed a top-10 fantasy running back in three of four games. 

Damien Williams
Damien Williams
Chicago Bears · RB
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2021 · 3-1-0

David Montgomery is out for a few weeks, which is terrible news. I mean, it could have been the whole season, I guess. Not that it’s much of a consolation. It’s like, hey, somebody stole my skateboard, only to have somebody say, “Hey, they could have stole your car, too.” And I’m like, I’d still like to have my skateboard back. Still. We remember Williams from his great run with the Chiefs a few years ago and I feel confident starting him here. 

Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos · RB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 · 1-3-0

Look, he had at least 14 touches in three of four games this year. He’s had at least three receptions in back-to-back games. What is most important to me: He won Angriest Runs on GMFB for Week 4. Once you get the Kyle Brandt seal of approval, wear the crown and hold the scepter, then you’re as good as gold. This is going to be his breakout week and you should be ready for it.  

Sit 'Em

Myles Gaskin
Myles Gaskin
Miami Dolphins · RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 · 3-1-0

I really liked Gaskin coming into the season and it might be time to move on. I can’t say that I wasn’t warned. But he hasn’t reached double digits since Week 1. The worst was Sunday when he rushed twice for 3 yards and didn’t even have a damn target. Not even a single look. With a tough matchup against the Bucs this week, he’ll go for 30 once we all put him on the waiver wire. Holy smokes, this dude is rostered in 97 percent of NFL.com leagues. Wow. 

Sony Michel
Sony Michel
Los Angeles Rams · RB
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2021 · 2-2-0

Michel feels like a third wheel in this Rams offense. Like, it’s cool when Darrell Henderson is not around, he’ll get a lot of attention and even do some things. But the Rams barely went to him in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Michel is really nothing more than a handcuff for Henderson at this point. No shame in that. I mean, you get to be a member of the L.A. Rams. Maybe have a nice house in Calabasas. But that’s about it. 

Ronald Jones
Ronald Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · RB
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2021 · 1-3-0

Look, Gio is going to happen when he returns to the team. Just brace yourself for that. Leonard Fournette is going to be the featured back. I mean, I know RoJo got into the end zone. I watched the game. But if you were watching, you’ll know the only reason RoJo got onto the field was because Fournette was exhausted and had to come out of the game. He shouldn’t have a roster spot in 10-team leagues. I don’t know why I get heat for loving Gio so much. It’s RoJo you should be mad at. 

Alex Collins
Alex Collins
Seattle Seahawks · RB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 3-1-0

I did notice he had a sizeable part of the Seahawks offense on Sunday. He even rushed for a touchdown. The Rams haven’t been great against the run this year, to the point I’d be comfortable going with Chris Carson this week. But for me, Collins is best used if you missed out on Damien Williams or Semaje Perrine on waivers this week. I would not be starting him over people like Miles Sanders or Zack Moss or players in the low-end RB2 category. Even Kenny Gainwell is a much safer start for me. 

