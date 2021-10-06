2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
It’s getting harder and harder to roll Younghoe out there each and every week. He’s got a nice floor of five points per game, but he’s failed to reach double digits in any contest this season. But the dude hasn’t missed a field goal this season. Feels like we’re in a weird relationship where it’s fine. Not as exciting as it first was. But he hasn’t done anything egregious to make me break up with him, either.
The Bills and Chiefs opened with the highest game total in Las Vegas on Sunday night. That means points, which we like. Bass had 16 points against the Texans on Sunday. He’s had double-digit points in three of his four games. The one game he didn’t was when the Bills scored 35 points and he only had those extra points. I used to call that the Butker rule. But let’s also consider Harrison Butker a start this week as well. Get in on this game.
The Colts offense is perfect for kickers. Mediocre enough to never have to worry about scoring too many touchdowns. Also just competent enough to get into field goal range. Our guy Rodrigo struggled in Week 1 with just four points. But he’s had at least nine in his last three and I’m feeling pretty comfortable with him right now.
Wright made his Jaguars debut last week as Josh Lambo took some time off for personal reasons. Lambo had struggled so far this season, so they turned to Wright. And he made all three of his PATs but didn’t attempt a field goal. Matt Amendola had his best game of the season with nine points against the Titans. Speaking of Amendola, consider him a nice option again this week against the Falcons. Hey, look at me giving out the freebies. In truth, I can absolve myself if these bonus picks don’t work out. But absolutely take credit if they hit. I’m not a great person.
McLaughlin hit some bombs against the Bears two weeks ago, which was annoying to me as a Bears fan. Wow, that would be weird if you didn’t know that, but hey, you never know. But he had two monster field goals last week, which might come as a shock to you because the Browns scored 14 points. But yeah, they went for a two-pointer after their first touchdown. And then he nailed two long kicks. This guy is kind of good.
Sit 'Em
The Bucs could be in for a letdown game, which could mean the Dolphins come in here and pull off the upset. I mean, that seems super logical, right? But I’m not encouraged by what I’m seeing with the Dolphins offense this season. Sanders has scored five points or less in three of four games this year, and even had a donut against the Bills in Week 2.
I mean, you would think that having a matchup against the Falcons would lead to a lot of fantasy points. He had just two. In fact, he’s had five total points in his last two games. The matchup against the Saints isn’t ideal, either. I’d start looking around for other options if you have him on your roster.
Boswell had a 50-yard field goal, which helped salvage a kind of meh day for him on Sunday. He’s had 17 total points in his last three games. I just don’t have the confidence in the Steelers offense right now. Why don’t you reach out to me when they bring in Cam Newton for a workout? They aren’t, but a man can dream, right?
Dude had one point last week. ONE. We now have to talk about if the Broncos are fraudulent or not. I don’t think they are that bad. Unless they have to go with Drew Lock. Then, yeah, this could get really ugly. The Vegas number is low. Which could be good for kickers, because it means there are a lot of field goals. Could also mean a lot of punts, too.
I’m not sure if Santoso is rostered in a single NFL.com league. Like, not even one. Like not even in his home league. (Unless they are on Sleeper or something.) But here’s my thing: I was going to put Nick Folk on this list. But it seems like I get one kicker cut every week. Not that Folk should be cut for missing a 50-plus kick in the rain. I just didn’t want to do that to the man this close to Halloween. But seriously, when people talk about layoff before the “holidays,” why do they not consider Halloween? That seems like a bad time to get laid off, too.