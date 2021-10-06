Start Em Sit Em

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 10:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
New York Jets
New York Jets
2021 · 1-3-0

Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.


It’s getting harder and harder to roll Younghoe out there each and every week. He’s got a nice floor of five points per game, but he’s failed to reach double digits in any contest this season. But the dude hasn’t missed a field goal this season. Feels like we’re in a weird relationship where it’s fine. Not as exciting as it first was. But he hasn’t done anything egregious to make me break up with him, either. 

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills · K
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 2-2-0

The Bills and Chiefs opened with the highest game total in Las Vegas on Sunday night. That means points, which we like. Bass had 16 points against the Texans on Sunday. He’s had double-digit points in three of his four games. The one game he didn’t was when the Bills scored 35 points and he only had those extra points. I used to call that the Butker rule. But let’s also consider Harrison Butker a start this week as well. Get in on this game. 

Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2021 · 3-1-0

The Colts offense is perfect for kickers. Mediocre enough to never have to worry about scoring too many touchdowns. Also just competent enough to get into field goal range. Our guy Rodrigo struggled in Week 1 with just four points. But he’s had at least nine in his last three and I’m feeling pretty comfortable with him right now. 

Matthew Wright
Matthew Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars · K
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2021 · 2-2-0

Wright made his Jaguars debut last week as Josh Lambo took some time off for personal reasons. Lambo had struggled so far this season, so they turned to Wright. And he made all three of his PATs but didn’t attempt a field goal. Matt Amendola had his best game of the season with nine points against the Titans. Speaking of Amendola, consider him a nice option again this week against the Falcons. Hey, look at me giving out the freebies. In truth, I can absolve myself if these bonus picks don’t work out. But absolutely take credit if they hit. I’m not a great person. 

Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin
Cleveland Browns · K
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2021 · 3-1-0

McLaughlin hit some bombs against the Bears two weeks ago, which was annoying to me as a Bears fan. Wow, that would be weird if you didn’t know that, but hey, you never know. But he had two monster field goals last week, which might come as a shock to you because the Browns scored 14 points. But yeah, they went for a two-pointer after their first touchdown. And then he nailed two long kicks. This guy is kind of good. 

Sit 'Em

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins · K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 · 3-1-0

The Bucs could be in for a letdown game, which could mean the Dolphins come in here and pull off the upset. I mean, that seems super logical, right? But I’m not encouraged by what I’m seeing with the Dolphins offense this season. Sanders has scored five points or less in three of four games this year, and even had a donut against the Bills in Week 2. 

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Washington Football Team · K
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2021 · 2-2-0

I mean, you would think that having a matchup against the Falcons would lead to a lot of fantasy points. He had just two. In fact, he’s had five total points in his last two games. The matchup against the Saints isn’t ideal, either. I’d start looking around for other options if you have him on your roster. 

Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers · K
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2021 · 3-1-0

Boswell had a 50-yard field goal, which helped salvage a kind of meh day for him on Sunday. He’s had 17 total points in his last three games. I just don’t have the confidence in the Steelers offense right now. Why don’t you reach out to me when they bring in Cam Newton for a workout? They aren’t, but a man can dream, right? 

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 · 1-3-0

Dude had one point last week. ONE. We now have to talk about if the Broncos are fraudulent or not. I don’t think they are that bad. Unless they have to go with Drew Lock. Then, yeah, this could get really ugly. The Vegas number is low. Which could be good for kickers, because it means there are a lot of field goals. Could also mean a lot of punts, too. 

Ryan Santoso
Ryan Santoso
Detroit Lions · K
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2021 · 1-3-0

I’m not sure if Santoso is rostered in a single NFL.com league. Like, not even one. Like not even in his home league. (Unless they are on Sleeper or something.) But here’s my thing: I was going to put Nick Folk on this list. But it seems like I get one kicker cut every week. Not that Folk should be cut for missing a 50-plus kick in the rain. I just didn’t want to do that to the man this close to Halloween. But seriously, when people talk about layoff before the “holidays,” why do they not consider Halloween? That seems like a bad time to get laid off, too. 

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL fantasy football season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW