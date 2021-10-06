2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Vikings defense has been playing better as of late. Had a nice performance against the Cleveland Browns last week. The Lions always seem like such a great matchup. And the Bears were good in Week 4. But with the Lions, the team you start against them typically does so well against them in the first half. And you’re like, I’m going to get 30 points from my DST. Then the garbage time starts and you see those points leaving your lineup. I still like the Vikings this week.
The Ravens played really well against the Broncos last week, kind of bursting the bubble of the Broncos for a week. The Ravens are a pretty good team. Love the matchup this week against the Dolphins. Jacoby Brissett had a nice run a few years ago for the Colts and looked like a hipster MVP pick for a few weeks. I look for the Ravens to create some turnovers in this one.
I know, the Dallas Cowboys. Though you should be warned because a lot of people (me) loved the Saints last week against the Giants. That didn’t work out. I’m confident in the Cowboys this week. The Cowboys had five sacks against the Panthers in Week 4. Trevon Diggs has an interception in every game this season and five overall, including two last week. You want to stream this team.
For most teams, I would have a hard time going with them after an emotional game like the one New England had on Sunday night. But if there is one coaching staff I’d have some confidence in for this game, it would be the Patriots.
Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
I know some of you might think that you want to stream the Falcons defense this week. Which is the same thinking a lot of you might have had last week when the Titans were actually not bad against the Jets. But I was really impressed with the Jets. They sacked Ryan Tannehill seven times. In fact, they pressured him on 37.5 percent of his dropbacks. They could actually have a pretty good opportunity this week against the Falcons.
Sit 'Em
I know, I’m a lunatic. The Bills have shut out two of their last three opponents and outscored them 118-21. They shut out the Texans and they shut out the Dolphins, 35-0, in Week 2. This, by the way, was the third time in franchise history the Bills have had two shutouts in a season. And the last team to shut out two opponents in their first four games of the season were the 2000 Ravens. But Buffalo blanked the Dolphins and Texans. Not the Chiefs. The Ravens DST had just three points against the Chiefs recently. I’m not dropping the Bills. But next week is against the Titans and the bye week. So maybe I am.
The Rams and Patriots slowed down the Buccaneers in recent weeks. I’m not expecting the Dolphins to be able to do the same thing. The Bills smoked this defense in Week 2, and I’m thinking the Buccaneers could do the same thing. I’m also still a bit shook because I had picked up the Dolphins in a few deeper leagues last week and it wasn’t great.
I had the 49ers as a Super Bowl contender coming into this season. But it’s been a bit of a rough go over the past couple of weeks. The 49ers defense isn’t as imposing as we want them to be. And it’s time to fade the defense against good opponents. The Cardinals have been a smoke show improving to 4-0 on the season. I can’t start the 49ers, because if you do, you’re looking for the defense of old and it’s not here. It’s like watching Cameron Diaz movies of years past. Those days are gone.
This is for those of you who picked up the Bengals defense in Week 4. And they weren’t necessarily amazing (five points). You spaced and just noticed that they are still in your lineup. Now, they do have the Lions in Week 6. But there is no way you can play them here. Well, you can play them against the Packers. I just wouldn’t advise it.