2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

I know, I’m a lunatic. The Bills have shut out two of their last three opponents and outscored them 118-21. They shut out the Texans and they shut out the Dolphins, 35-0, in Week 2. This, by the way, was the third time in franchise history the Bills have had two shutouts in a season. And the last team to shut out two opponents in their first four games of the season were the 2000 Ravens. But Buffalo blanked the Dolphins and Texans. Not the Chiefs. The Ravens DST had just three points against the Chiefs recently. I’m not dropping the Bills. But next week is against the Titans and the bye week. So maybe I am.