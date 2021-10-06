2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Part of me feels like Roethlisberger is going to rise up like a movie villain you feel is dead, having that one last gasp, but it’s tough watching the Steelers offense right now. Outside of super-flex leagues, there is no reason to even roster Roethlisberger at this point. I know my editor will also reach out to me and say, “Hey, Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger has a hip injury.” But yes, that’s the dance we go through with Roethlisberger. Like, we know every single injury he has ever had. We know if his kids slept in his bed and kicked him in the kidney (which hurts, mind you). But that’s Roethlisberger. With other quarterbacks, it’s all, “this guy played the entire season with a liquified femur.” Roethlisberger calls a news conference when he gets a bad haircut. Here’s my thing. It’s hard to find quarterbacks to fade this week. Roethlisberger is one of them.