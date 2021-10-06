2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

The Jaguars went to Laviska Shenault Jr. a lot in Week 4, as he led the team with seven targets. But Jones had 28 targets in the first three weeks and feel like that is going to swing back in his favor this week. The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year. For Trevor Lawrence to be successful, he’s going to have to look for his veteran presence. It’s not always the sexiest pick. It’s like being really hungry for food and having your best option be a Chili’s. Which doesn’t seem that great at first. But then you get some of those Southwest Egg Rolls and you wonder why you ever doubted it in the first place.