2021 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft is underway! Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team.
You can follow all of the selections with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC and ESPN for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via NFL.com, the NFL app and ESPN digital properties.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 4
106) Jay Tufele, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer has been vocal about his desire to have one of the top defensive line units in the NFL. Tufele may have slipped a bit coming off an opt-out season, but he's highly disruptive inside and should make his way into the rotation early in 2021. Great value for a team looking for strong defensive line depth.
107) Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
The best remaining running back on many teams' boards, Carter adds some versatility to the Jets' backfield. They make a great value pick and surround their new QB with another weapon to bolster one of the NFL's worst offenses in 2020.
108) Darren Hall, DB, Atlanta Falcons
Hall is a versatile defensive back addition to a team in desperate need of secondary depth. The Falcons' defense was dead last in pass yards allowed last year, resulting from a combination of injuries and poor DB play. Hall should get a shot at significant playing time as a rookie.
109) Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans (via Texans through Panthers)
The Titans lost Corey Davis in free agency and had yet to address competition opposite A.J. Brown in the draft until this pick. Fitzpatrick is a smooth height/weight/speed pass catcher with strong ball skills. He needs to improve his focus and overall consistency, but he has play-making upside on the outside.
110) James Hudson, OT, Cleveland Browns
Hudson is relatively new at OL after switching from defense in 2018, so his trajectory is promising. His development on the left side should be intriguing for the Browns, who add depth to their offensive line. Hudson is talented enough to win a starting job down the line.
111) Cameron Sample, Edge, Cincinnati Bengals
Sample proved he could hang with the big boys during Senior Bowl week and improved his draft stock with many teams around the league. The Bengals' defense ranked dead last in the NFL with just 17 sacks in 2020. Sample has the traits to work his way into a significant role as a pass rusher.
112) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
St. Brown walks into a pretty dire wide receiver room as a rookie and should expect to get a legitimate shot to crack the starting lineup. He adds the toughness Dan Campbell is looking for in his team and should also contribute as a returner.
113) Derrick Barnes, LB, Detroit Lions (via Panthers through Browns)
Detroit lost some linebacker depth in free agency so they address a need here. Barnes adds range and explosiveness as well as inside/outside versatility depending on scheme.
114) Drew Dalman, C, Atlanta Falcons (via Broncos)
The Titans ran a ton of outside zone under Arthur Smith last season, so Dalman fits what Smith is likely to bring to Atlanta. The Stanford prospect offers excellent quickness and is one of the finest technicians in this class. He should compete for immediate starter reps.
115) Jabril Cox, LB, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys continue to bolster their linebacker unit with a great value pick as long as Cox can stay healthy. Cox was one of the most versatile defenders left on the board and has the talent to stay on the field for all three downs, if he can clean up some warts in the run game. As a bonus, he adds strong locker room presence.
116) Elerson Smith, Edge, New York Giants
Smith is a long, athletic edge defender with a nice ceiling as a designated pass rusher. He is making a significant leap from Northern Iowa to the NFL, but he's a toolsy player who certainly helped himself with a strong Senior Bowl week.
117) Bobby Brown III, NT, Los Angeles Rams (via 49ers)
The Rams lost Michael Brockers in free agency and were in need of a girthy interior presence to free up their linebackers and take some attention away from Aaron Donald. Brown fills a need and has enough athletic upside to create pressure of his own on pass downs.
118) Chris Rumph II, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers saw their sacks and pressure rate drop last season with injuries and a lack of depth up front. Rumph is a slippery edge rusher with the skill set to add immediate value to their pass rush rotation.
119) Kene Nwangwu, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Nwangwu is one of the most explosive running backs in this class and adds big-play potential as a relief ball-carrier. He's also a prime candidate to win the kick return job in his first season.
120) Rhamondre Stevens, RB, New England Patriots
New England adds more power and physicality to its backfield with this pick. Stevenson, a JUCO transfer, isn't the most versatile back and he comes with some maturity questions, but he's the type of punishing runner Bill Belichick likes -- don't be surprised if he has a couple games with 15-20 touches as a rookie.
121) Jordan Smith, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars
A Florida Gator out of high school, Smith is super raw after making the transition from JUCO to UAB and now to the NFL. However, the blend of length and athleticism was too tough to pass up for the Jaguars, who hope he develops into an explosive pass rusher if he can stay focused on and off the field.