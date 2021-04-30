Analysis

2021 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 07:26 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the 33rd overall pick. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 2 and 3.

You can follow all of the selections with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC and ESPN for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via NFL.com, the NFL app and ESPN digital properties.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

The long, rangy cover corner is an athletic freak with the potential to excel on the island. Campbell lacks ball skills and play-making ability, but he could emerge as a steady CB2 as a pro. 

Pick
34
New York Jets
New York Jets
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

The best slot receiver in the draft adds an explosive element to the Jets with his combination of route-running skills and explosiveness. With Moore also capable of turning jet sweeps and bubble screens into first downs and touchdowns, the Ole Miss standout is the chain mover and point scorer every offense needs.

Pick
35
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via Falcons)
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
North Carolina · RB

The North Carolina standout is a violent runner with soft hands and outstanding play-making ability in the passing game. Williams mixes thump with finesse as an inside-outside runner with excellent stop-start quickness and burst.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

