2021 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the 33rd overall pick. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 2 and 3.
You can follow all of the selections with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC and ESPN for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via NFL.com, the NFL app and ESPN digital properties.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
The long, rangy cover corner is an athletic freak with the potential to excel on the island. Campbell lacks ball skills and play-making ability, but he could emerge as a steady CB2 as a pro.
The best slot receiver in the draft adds an explosive element to the Jets with his combination of route-running skills and explosiveness. With Moore also capable of turning jet sweeps and bubble screens into first downs and touchdowns, the Ole Miss standout is the chain mover and point scorer every offense needs.
The North Carolina standout is a violent runner with soft hands and outstanding play-making ability in the passing game. Williams mixes thump with finesse as an inside-outside runner with excellent stop-start quickness and burst.