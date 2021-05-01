2021 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft is underway! Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team.
You can follow all of the selections with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC and ESPN for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via NFL.com, the NFL app and ESPN digital properties.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 6
185) Nick Niemann, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
If there's an area that needed beefing up on the Chargers defense, it's inside linebacker. While Niemann projects as a reserve in the NFL, he adds competition for rotational snaps and special teams units.
186) Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB, New York Jets
Interestingly, Nasirildeen was announced as a linebacker on draft day and it fits the safety-to-hybrid mold Robert Saleh likes in his defense. A college DB, Nasirildeen is a thumper with tone-setting ability in the box as well as enough coverage ability to carry tight ends upfield.