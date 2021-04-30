Analysis

2021 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 08:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1.

You can follow all of the selections with our NFL Draft Tracker and tune in to NFL Network, ABC and ESPN for live coverage. The draft will also be streamed live via NFL.com, the NFL app and ESPN digital properties.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

The Clemson standout is the ultimate QB1 and prototype at the position with a combination of arm talent, athleticism, leadership skills and winning pedigree to transform any franchise.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

The ultra-athletic playmaker mixes exceptional arm talent and improvisational skills as a magician from the pocket. He displays Aaron Rodgers-like play-making ability as a passer with the capacity to play on or off the script.

