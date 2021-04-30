2021 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
The Clemson standout is the ultimate QB1 and prototype at the position with a combination of arm talent, athleticism, leadership skills and winning pedigree to transform any franchise.
The ultra-athletic playmaker mixes exceptional arm talent and improvisational skills as a magician from the pocket. He displays Aaron Rodgers-like play-making ability as a passer with the capacity to play on or off the script.