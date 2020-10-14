2021 NFL Draft order: Jets, Giants in top two spots

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, CB

This week's game: at Vikings





If Atlanta goes full-blown rebuild under a new head coach and GM in 2021 -- and that appears to be a real possibility -- the needs list for this team could look very different come March. For now, it's worth noting that the Falcons rank second-to-last in pressure rate since the start of last season (22.5%) and three of their top five producers in QB hits (Takk McKinley, Charles Harris, Steven Means) are scheduled to hit the market this offseason. This pass defense, which failed to sack Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, is going to need an infusion of talent no matter what the future holds for Matt Ryan.