NFL stats and records, Week 5: Rookie Chase Claypool goes off for 4 scores 

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 5:
- Chase Claypool scored 4 total touchdowns in Week 5 (3 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown). He is the first rookie in NFL history with at least 3 receiving touchdowns and at least 1 rushing touchdown in a single game. Claypool also became the first Steelers rookie since Hall of Famer Franco Harris (Week 7, 1972 at Bills) with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. There are also numerous Hall of Famers among the rookies who have scored 4 touchdowns in a game as a rookie -- Jim Brown, Gale Sayers (twice), Earl Campbell and Emmitt Smith.
- Ben Roethlisberger celebrated his 148th career win as a starting quarterback on Sunday. That ties Hall of Famer John Elway (148 wins with Broncos) for the most wins by any QB who has played his entire career with one team.
- The Steelers have started 4-0 for the first time since back-to-back 4-0 starts in 1978 and 1979. Pittsburgh went on to win Super Bowls XIII and XIV in those seasons. The 2020 Steelers have averaged the most points per game (29.5), have the highest turnover differential (+3) and have the most sacks on defense (20) among those 3 teams in the first 4 games of a season.
- Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham had 10 receptions, 152 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown in Week 5 at the Steelers. Fulgham was playing in his 5th career game and had 2 receptions in his previous 4 career game -- both last week against the 49ers. Fulgham is the 4th player since the 1970 merger and the first since Anquan Boldin (Week 1, 2003 vs Lions) to have at least 10 receptions and at least 150 receiving yards in 1 of his first 5 career games.
- Carson Wentz had 2 interceptions as the Eagles lost in Week 5 to the Steelers. Wentz has thrown at least 1 interception in all 5 game this season, and his 9 total interceptions are his most in a season since he had 14 as a rookie in 2016. Wentz had exactly 7 interceptions each season from 2017-2019.
- Derek Carr had 347 pass yards as the Raiders won at the Chiefs on Sunday, the most passing yards ever by a Raiders quarterback in a game at Arrowhead Stadium (opened in 1972). The last Raiders quarterback to have at least 300 pass yards in a game at Arrowhead Stadium was Rich Gannon in Week 8, 2002 (the Raiders lost, but Gannon went on to win NFL MVP that season and led the Raiders to a Super Bowl XXXVII appearance).
- Henry Ruggs III had 118 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the Raiders' win on Sunday. Ruggs had the most receiving yards in a game by a Raiders rookie since Amari Cooper had 120 receiving yards in Week 15, 2015 vs the Packers. Ruggs is the first Raiders rookie to ever have at least 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a game against the Chiefs.
- Russell Wilson engineered his 30th career game-winning drive Sunday vs the Vikings, the most game-winning drives by any QB since Wilson entered the league in 2012. The Seahawks have started 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.
- The Browns won their 4th straight game on Sunday and are 4-1 for the first time since 1994. Bill Belichick was the Browns' head coach that season, leading the team to an 11-5 record and their most recent playoff win in the Wild Card Round against the Patriots.
- Todd Gurley scored his 75th career touchdown on Sunday while playing in his 78th career game. Since the 1970 merger, the only 2 players to reach 75 career touchdowns in fewer games were Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (72) and Emmitt Smith Smith (77).
- Lamar Jackson threw his 50th career touchdown pass on Sunday against the Bengals. At the time of the touchdown, Jackson had 10 career interceptions, the fewest interceptions at the time of a player's 50th career pass touchdown in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes (13 INT at time of 50th pass TD) held the previous record.
- Deshaun Watson had season highs in pass yards (359) and pass touchdowns (3) in Week 5, leading the Texans to their first win of the season. Watson has had a 100+ passer rating in each of the last 3 games, his longest such streak since a 4-game stretch in Weeks 4-8, 2017.
- Jared Goff has had a 100+ passer rating in each of the last 4 games, his longest streak since 5-straight games in Weeks 7-11, 2018. Goff had 4 games with a 100+ passer rating all of last season.
- Aaron Donald tied his career high with 4.0 sacks in Week 5 against Washington, bringing his total this season to 7.5 sacks. Donald is on pace for 24.0 sacks in 2020, which would break the single-season NFL record of 22.5 by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan with the 2001 Giants.
- Kyler Murray Murray had a career high 380 pass yards Sunday against the Jets and has had a 70+ completion percentage and 100+ passer rating in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Murray is the 3rd player in the Super Bowl era with at least 5 pass touchdowns and at least 5 rush touchdowns over his team's first 5 games of a season, joining Kordell Stewart Stewart with the 1997 Steelers and Cam Newton with the 2011 Panthers.
- DeAndre Hopkins reached the 9,000 career receiving yards milestone Sunday at the age of 28 years and 127 days old. Hopkins is the 4th-youngest player in NFL history at the time he reached 9,000 career receiving yards, behind Hall of Famer Randy Moss (27 years, 310 days), Calvin Johnson (28 years, 56 days) and his current teammate Larry Fitzgerald (28 years, 81 days).
- The Cowboys rallied for a 37-34 win Sunday after losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to an injury. Dallas has allowed 160 points over the last 4 games (40 points per game) but has managed to win 2 of them. The Cowboys are the first team in NFL history to win at least 2 games in a 4-game span in which they allowed at least 160 points.