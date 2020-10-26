NFL stats and records, Week 7: Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson make history together

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 7:
- Kyler Murray had 360 passing yards and 67 rushing yards in the Cardinals' overtime win over the Seahawks on Sunday. Russell Wilson had 388 passing yards and 84 rushing yards for the Seahawks, making it the first game since at least 1948 in which both quarterbacks had at least 300 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards.
- The Steelers led the Titans 27-7 in the 3rd quarter on Sunday, then held on to win 27-24 after the Titans missed what would have been a game-tying field goal late in the 4th quarter. The Steelers have never had a lead of at least 20 points in a game and gone on to lose, with a 225-0-1 record in those games all-time (including playoffs).
- The Steelers defeated the Titans Sunday despite losing the turnover battle 3-0 (Ben Roethlisberger had 3 interceptions). It was the Steelers' 2nd road win with a turnover margin of -3 or worse since 1980, with the previous win coming against the Ravens in Week 1, 1998.
- Roethlisberger celebrated his 150th career win Sunday. The only other QBs with at least 150 career wins with a single franchise are Tom Brady (219 wins with Patriots) and Hall of Famer Brett Favre (160 wins with Packers).
- Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster each had 9 receptions in the Steelers' win Sunday. It marked the first game in which multiple Steelers wide receivers had at least 9 receptions since Week 16, 2018 against the Saints -- Smith-Schuster had 11 receptions and Antonio Brown had 14 receptions in what turned out to be his last game in a Steelers uniform.
- Baker Mayfield had a career high 5 passing touchdowns and Joe Burrow added 3 passing touchdowns in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Bengals on Sunday. 8 combined passing touchdowns were the most in a single game between 2 former Heisman Trophy Winners in NFL history, and 1 shy of the record of 9 set by Cam Newton and Eli Manning in Week 15, 2015 for the most in a single game by 2 former #1 overall NFL Draft picks. Mayfield and Burrow combined for 5 go-ahead passing touchdowns in the 4th quarter, the most such touchdowns in a single game in NFL history.
- Mayfield tied the Browns' franchise record with 5 passing touchdowns in a game on Sunday, but started the game 0-5 with an interception. After his 0-5 start, Mayfield proceeded to complete 22 of his final 23 pass attempts, including a franchise record 21 consecutive completions that was only snapped by a spike needed to stop the clock on the Browns' game-winning drive.
- Former Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers cruised to a 33-6 win on Sunday, serving New England its worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era (since 2000) in terms of margin of defeat. A 31-0 loss on the road against the Bills in Week 1, 2003 is the only larger margin of defeat for Belichick as Patriots head coach. That game is also the only other game Belichick has lost to a quarterback who was either drafted by or started a game for him with the Patriots (Drew Bledsoe).
- Drew Brees completed 29 of his 36 pass attempts (80.6 percent) for 287 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns and had no interceptions in the Saints' win over the Panthers on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater completed 23 of his 28 pass attempts (82.1 percent) for 254 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and no interceptions in the loss. This marked the first game since at least 1948 in which opposing quarterbacks each attempted at least 25 passes, completed at least 80 percent of those pass attempts and had at least 2 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the same game.
- Aaron Rodgers entered Week 7 with a 102.6 career passer rating, while Deshaun Watson had a 101.9 career passer rating entering the game. Both quarterbacks had a 100+ passer rating in the Packers' win over the Texans on Sunday (Rodgers: 132.4, Watson: 114.2), which made it the first game since at least 1950 in which 2 players with at least 1,000 career pass attempts and a 100+ career passer rating entering the game each had a 100+ passer rating in that game.
- Davante Adams had a career-high 196 receiving yards in the Packers' win over the Texans on Sunday. It was the most receiving yards in a single game by a Packers player since Jordy Nelson had 209 receiving yards in Week 2, 2014 against the Jets. Adams added a pair of receiving touchdowns in the win, his 2nd game this season with at least 150 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns (Adams had 156 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in Week 1 against the Vikings). The rest of the NFL has 2 such games in 2020 -- Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson had 166 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in Week 6 against the Falcons, and Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks had 200 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in Week 7 against the Cardinals.
- Josh Allen had 307 passing yards and 61 rushing yards as the Bills beat the Jets on Sunday. It was Allen's 3rd career game with at least 250 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards -- only Newton (7) and Wilson (5) had more such games in their first 3 seasons in the Super Bowl era. Each of Allen's 4 career games with at least 300 passing yards have come in 2020.
- Rookie Antonio Gibson had 128 rushing yards in Washington's win over the Cowboys on Sunday. Entering the week, no Washington player had had even half that many rushing yards in a game this season, and Washington's most rushing yards in a game as a team was 117 in Week 2 against the Cardinals.
- Washington beat the Cowboys 25-3 on Sunday, holding Dallas to 83 rushing yards and 59 net passing yards in the process. Three points were the fewest scored by the Cowboys in a divisional matchup since a 27-3 loss to the Eagles in Week 16, 2002. That loss to the Eagles was also the last time the Cowboys had been held to fewer than 100 rushing yards and fewer than 100 net passing yards in a game.
- Matthew Stafford had a season-high 340 passing yards in the Lions' win over the Falcons on Sunday, with 75 on them coming on the final drive that culminated in a game-winning touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson on the last play from scrimmage. Stafford has led 28 4th-quarter comebacks and 34 game-winning drives over the last 10 seasons (since 2011), both most in the NFL.
- D'Andre Swift had 1 rushing touchdown and Todd Gurley had 2 rushing touchdowns (although he only meant to score 1) in the Lions' win over the Falcons on Sunday. This marked the 4th game in NFL history in which 2 opposing running backs from the University of Georgia each scored a rushing touchdown in the same game. Herschel Walker and Rodney Hampton did so in Week 12, 1992 (Walker's Eagles defeated Hampton's Giants), Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Robert Edwards did so in Week 1, 1998 (Davis' Broncos defeated Edwards' Patriots), and Mack Strong and Garrison Hearst did so in Week 6, 2003 (Strong's Seahawks defeated Hearst's 49ers).
- Justin Herbert had 347 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 66 rushing yards, and a rushing TD on Sunday as the Chargers beat the Jaguars 39-29. Among the history Herbert has made: He is the first rookie with at least 300 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in a win since at least 1950, the first Chargers quarterback with at least 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game since Hall of Famer Dan Fouts in Week 15, 1983 against the Chiefs, and the second rookie in NFL history with at least 3 passing touchdowns in 3 consecutive games (Watson had 4 straight games with at least 3 passing touchdowns in 2017).