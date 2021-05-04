2021 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein's three favorite picks by round

Considering I had him ranked among my top 10 players in the entire draft, you probably could have guessed he would make this list. I’m obviously higher on him than teams were. While a reported heart issue contributed to his slide, Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team was "very comfortable with him from a medical standpoint." With that in mind, I’m projecting his speed, versatility and playing demeanor to show up big at the next level. He lacks instincts and will need more experience to clean up some of the loose ends to his game, but he plays fast and furiously, flying around the field and hitting anything in his way as hard as he can.