2021 NFL Draft: 4 win-win trade scenarios in Round 1

Denver receives:

-- 2021 first-round pick (No. 4 overall)





Atlanta receives:

-- 2021 first-round pick (No. 9)

-- 2021 second-round pick (No. 40)





Why it works for the Broncos:

The opportunity to select QB4 in this draft for the cost of a second-round pick -- and not necessarily be forced to immediately start the rookie QB -- is a luxury. The Broncos are closer than it might seem to being postseason contenders. According to my models, Trey Lance and Mac Jones are the two top-tier quarterbacks with the highest probability of being available at No. 4. If I play with the models a little to analyze the scenario of each QB starting 13 games -- and Drew Lock starting four, as opposed to all 17 -- the win share increase is about 0.8 games (Lance is 0.82, Jones is 0.79). I know you can't win fractional games -- remember, these are averages -- but one more full win could mean the difference between getting a postseason bid and spending January on the couch.





Why it works for the Falcons:

The Falcons hold one of the biggest keys to unlocking this whole draft because they have lot of options. They could stay put at No. 4 and select my model's most likely All-Pro (TE Kyle Pitts). They could stick-and-pick a QB for the future to develop behind Matt Ryan﻿. This are two strong options, which allows Atlanta to have discerning tastes when it comes to a third alternative: trading down. New GM Terry Fontenot comes from a Saints organization with an excellent draft track record over the past decade, which helps bolster my argument for Atlanta to trade down to No. 9 and pick up another early second-round selection (they already have No. 35). With such a move, the odds of increasing the Falcons' defensive production potential shifts dramatically. For example, my availability probability model shows that selection No. 9 has a 93 percent chance of offering my model's top corner: Patrick Surtain II, who's being widely mocked to Dallas at No. 10. Selection Nos. 35 and 40 both figure to provide enticing pass-rushing options, and my model would suggest Atlanta doubling down in this area if the team were to execute this deal. The Falcons' win share forecast in 2021 increases 0.7 wins with this trade.