2021 NFL free agency: Three good analytic fits and three head-scratchers

Contract details: One year, $10 million.





I see merit in the strategy reflected by this deal. Without being able to swing a swap for a premium talent like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, and knowing it'll likely be too costly to trade up from No. 20 overall to draft a quarterback, the Bears secured a veteran placeholder with a seemingly stable floor. However, Dalton's projected production is more limited -- and he carries more potential downside -- than you might think, with his resume and playing style exacerbated by questions along Chicago's offensive line and among the pass-catching options.





Last season, Dalton had a completion rate when not under pressure of just 66.2 percent, 31st in the NFL, per NGS. Dalton's passer rating when not under pressure was just 87.7, which ranked 29th; fellow Bears QB Nick Foles was one of just six quarterbacks to post a lower passer rating (83.7) in such situations. These figures are troubling because they represent what Dalton can do in the "best-case scenario," when the impact of external factors is limited, a condition Dalton isn't likely to see much of with the Bears. He's needed the team around him to play well to help him out, and when they didn't, the results reflected that.