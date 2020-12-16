2020 NFL playoff picture: Packers or Saints in race for NFC's No. 1 seed?

Remember all those questions prior to last season about how first-time head coach Matt LaFleur would get along with supremely decorated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers﻿? Would Rodgers have enough freedom to operate in this offense? What about "the audible thing"? Well, in Year 1 under LaFleur, the Packers went 13-3 and reached the NFC title game. In Year 2, Green Bay has clinched its second consecutive NFC North title, and Rodgers is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career.

So, is it the 41-year-old coach's scheme or the 37-year-old quarterback's transcendent talent?

Both! Rodgers has used play-action more this season than in each of the previous four. With a 28.2 percent play-action rate, he ranks ninth in the NFL. Last season, he utilized play-action at the 16th-highest rate (24 percent) after ranking no higher than 26th in the three seasons prior. So, obviously LaFleur's architecture is taking. But at the same time, Rodgers' output has been ridiculous, which is to the quarterback's credit, as well. Rodgers is completing 71.9 percent of his play-action passes, with a whopping 134.6 passer rating and a sparkling 16:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. And by the way, those 16 play-action touchdown passes are already the most by any player in a season since Next Gen Stats began tracking this in 2016.

And because it's related and matters, Davante Adams has lined up in the slot more this season (24.5 percent of snaps) than in any of the four prior campaigns. The result? A prolific catch rate of 82.6 percent, with 38 grabs for 365 yards and an NFL-best seven touchdowns from the slot.