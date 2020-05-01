2020 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein's three favorite picks by round

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Drafted: No. 167 overall, Buffalo Bills

Let me get this out in the open right now. I think Jake Fromm's ceiling is low-end starter with a greater chance that he's a good backup. So why is he in my top three picks for Round 5? It has everything to do with what he brings to the QB room. It's a well-known fact that Fromm is a football savant who sees the game like a coach might. Putting him in the room and in the ear of a player with the physical talent of Josh Allen could create ancillary benefits that lead to new heights for this version of the organization.