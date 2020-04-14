Zack Baun tests positive for diluted sample at combine

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun informed teams he tested positive for a diluted sample during testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Baun's representatives sent a letter to NFL teams, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, noting the diluted test.

"Zack was genuinely confused, upset and embarrassed by the results given the fact that the 'dilute' was the result of him drinking significant amounts of water before his weigh-in (the urine test occurred immediately thereafter)," the letter read. "Zack would welcome the opportunity to speak with any of you about this directly at your convenience...in fact, he'd be excited to do so."

A diluted sample due to overconsumption of water can be used to mask other banned substances that could be traced in a urine sample. Under the old collective bargaining agreement, a diluted sample would have triggered a failed test, but that is no longer the case in the new CBA.

At 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, Baun is slightly undersized for an outside linebacker, but owns versatility and athleticism that teams value in a pass-happy league with the ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage. After compiling 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2019, Baun has been projected as a potential first-round pick.