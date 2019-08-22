2019 NFL preseason: Training camp surprises for all 32 teams

Buffalo Bills: A battle for the No. 2 cornerback job never developed. It's been Levi Wallace locking down the spot opposite Tre'Davious White, and there are high hopes for Wallace as another defensive back find for coach Sean McDermott. Perhaps this shouldn't be a surprise, but there is little doubt LeSean McCoy will be on the Bills roster in Week 1. T.J. Yeldon hasn't played well enough to even make the team, and there's zero buzz of interest elsewhere. With center Mitch Morse out for most of the month due to a concussion, the team still hasn't settled on an offensive line. Part of the mystery: The Bills don't know whether they'll play No. 38 overall pick Cody Ford at guard or right tackle.