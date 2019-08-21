Melvin Gordon holdout expected to carry into season

Melvin Gordon is willing to sit out into the regular season waiting for that call from the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gordon's holdout is expected to continue into the season, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that contract talks have not progressed as the running back hoped, and he'll continue to train elsewhere for the foreseeable future.

Gordon, set to make $5.6 million in 2019, wants a deal that places him among the top running backs. Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and weren't willing to go higher. At this point, Gordon has rebuffed that offer.

Earlier this week, Gordon told ESPN he was "waiting on the call" from the Chargers. It appears he'll be waiting longer.

At some point this season, Gordon will have to report to the Chargers or his current deal will toll into 2020. The running back is subject to fines to each training camp day and preseason game missed, at the team's discretion.

With Gordon set to skip the start of the season, the Chargers will lean on Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the backfield. The duo's stellar performances this preseason have provided Gordon no leverage.

Ekeler has compiled 49 rushing yards on eight carries (6.1 average) and four receptions for 35 yards in two preseason games. Looking like he's shot out of a cannon at times, Ekeler combines toughness between the tackles, burst to blur past defenders, and dual-threat ability to handle a bigger workload this season. Jackson, meanwhile, has proven he can be a power, tackle-break back, generating 55 yards on 13 carries with a bulldozing TD. The twosome provides L.A. with plenty of upside and versatility in Gordon's absence.